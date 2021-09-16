checkAd

Revance to Showcase Data from Phase 3 ASPEN-1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Efficacy, Duration of Effect and Safety of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for Cervical Dystonia at International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society Virtual Congress 2021

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC) a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that it will present an ePoster with a video poster presentation by Dr. Joseph Jankovic at the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS) Virtual Congress 2021 taking place from September 17-22, 2021. Revance will present results from its ASPEN-1 Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy, duration of effect and safety of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, for the treatment of cervical dystonia in adults, showing a meaningful reduction in signs and symptoms associated with cervical dystonia.

"Data from the ASPEN-1 clinical trial continues to highlight DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection’s long duration of effect and encouraging safety profile for the treatment of cervical dystonia, reinforcing the drug product’s differentiated performance profile,” said Roman Rubio, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Revance. "We look forward to filing a Supplemental Biologics License Application, which may bring us one step closer to helping patients with this debilitating condition achieve long-lasting symptom relief."

The following ePoster and video presentation is available online via the MDS website at MDSCongress.org.

ePoster Presentation:

  • Title: A Phase 3 Trial Evaluating the Efficacy, Duration of Effect, and Safety of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the Treatment of Cervical Dystonia

     Authors and Affiliations: Joseph Jankovic, Parkinson's Disease Center and Movement Disorders Clinic, Department of Neurology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX; Cynthia Comella, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL; Robert A. Hauser, Director of the University of South Florida Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center, Tampa, FL; Atul T. Patel, Kansas City Bone & Joint Clinic, Overland Park, KS; Todd M. Gross, Roman G. Rubio, Domenico Vitarella, Revance Therapeutics, Nashville, TN

ASPEN Phase 3 Clinical Program in Cervical Dystonia

In 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection to treat cervical dystonia, which provides certain developmental and financial benefits to trial sponsors.

The company’s ASPEN Phase 3 clinical program consists of the following two trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of cervical dystonia in adults:

Wertpapier


