Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions for consumers, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on October 19, 2021 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 28, 2021.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

