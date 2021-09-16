checkAd

Walgreens Boots Alliance Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Announcement and Virtual Investor Conference for October 14, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 full year earnings results and publish financial performance supplementary slides to its investor relations website at 7 a.m. Eastern time Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

Following the earnings announcement, WBA will hold a Virtual Investor Conference hosted by the company’s global leadership team, who will discuss strategic priorities for the future, the initial outlook for fiscal 2022 and fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings. The conference will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. A live simulcast as well as related presentation materials will be available through WBA’s investor relations website http://investor.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Walgreens Boots Alliance!
Short
Basispreis 54,28€
Hebel 11,78
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 46,11€
Hebel 11,19
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

A replay of the conference will be archived on the website for at least 12 months after the event.

Notes to Editors:

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is a global leader in retail pharmacy, impacting millions of lives every day through dispensing medicines and providing accessible, high-quality care. With more than 170 years of trusted healthcare heritage and innovation in community pharmacy, the company is meeting customers’ and patients’ needs through hits convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products.

Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores.

WBA’s purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

WBA is included in FORTUNE’s 2021 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies*. This is the 28th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

More company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

* 2021, Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under license.

(WBA-GEN)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All statements in this release and related conference call and webcast that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including those described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2020 and in other documents that we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walgreens Boots Alliance Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Announcement and Virtual Investor Conference for October 14, 2021 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 full year earnings results and publish financial performance supplementary slides to its investor relations website at 7 a.m. Eastern time Thursday, Oct. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
AVANGRID’s Vineyard Wind I Joint Venture Reaches Financial Close
Discover Your Trademark Style With Macy’s Fall Fashion
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Pharmawerte weiter im Abwärtsstrudel - Biden-Pläne belasten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Aktien New York: Kursverluste nach gutem Auftakt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Moderate Gewinne nach Jobdaten und EZB-Aussagen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.09.21Walgreens Mobile Clinic Administers COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines at Historically Black College and University Events
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Walgreens and VillageMD Expand in Arizona with 22 Full-Service, Primary Care Practices Opening by End of Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.213.900 Euro investieren, jeden Monat mehr als 10 Euro Dividende kassieren. So geht’s
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 35/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
03.09.21LYNX: Walgreens: Der Apotheken-Gigant erwacht
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
02.09.21Scarlet, a New Bank Account and Debit Mastercard, Launches Exclusively at Walgreens, Promotes a Path to Financial Health, Earns Rewards on Purchases at Walgreens and Beyond
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.215 sichere Aktien, in die jetzt ein Investment von 1.000 Euro sinnvoll wäre
The Motley Fool | Kommentare