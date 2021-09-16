Walgreens Boots Alliance Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Announcement and Virtual Investor Conference for October 14, 2021

Following the earnings announcement, WBA will hold a Virtual Investor Conference hosted by the company’s global leadership team, who will discuss strategic priorities for the future, the initial outlook for fiscal 2022 and fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings. The conference will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. A live simulcast as well as related presentation materials will be available through WBA’s investor relations website http://investor.walgreensbootsalliance.com .

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 full year earnings results and publish financial performance supplementary slides to its investor relations website at 7 a.m. Eastern time Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

A replay of the conference will be archived on the website for at least 12 months after the event.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is a global leader in retail pharmacy, impacting millions of lives every day through dispensing medicines and providing accessible, high-quality care. With more than 170 years of trusted healthcare heritage and innovation in community pharmacy, the company is meeting customers’ and patients’ needs through hits convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products.

Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores.

WBA’s purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

WBA is included in FORTUNE’s 2021 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies*. This is the 28th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

More company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

* 2021, Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under license.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All statements in this release and related conference call and webcast that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including those described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2020 and in other documents that we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

