Adaptive Biotechnologies to Present New SARS-CoV-2 Data from its Immune Medicine Platform During IDWeek 2021

Research demonstrates the ability of Adaptive’s immune medicine platform to distinguish natural infection from vaccine response and the ability to detect prior infection nearly 12 months after initial diagnosis in some patients

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, will be presenting data from two studies employing Adaptive’s immune medicine platform to understand the T-cell response to SARS-CoV-2 infection at IDWeek 2021, which takes places virtually from September 29-October 3, 2021.

T-cell responses are more durable and broader than antibody responses, recognizing many different parts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including both spike and non-spike proteins. By studying T-cell epitopes, the small parts of viruses to which cells bind that trigger the immune response, Adaptive can answer questions about T-cell contributions to vaccine efficacy and immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants, to uncover a better understanding of the full immune response. Examining the T-cell response has potential applications for clinical diagnosis and management, evaluation of protective immunity, and vaccine development and assessment.

Adaptive will present new SARS-CoV-2 research at IDWeek that has implications for disease monitoring and vaccine development. A study evaluating the clinical performance of T-Detect COVID, the first T-cell-based test available in the U.S. to confirm recent or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection from whole blood samples, provides continued analysis and real-world evidence that confirms and extends previously published data regarding the durability of the detectable T-cell response, from 5 months up to nearly 12 months in a small number of evaluable patients after an initial positive Reverse Transcription (RT)-Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result. Similarly, a study employing Adaptive’s T-cell assay produced a quantitative picture of the T-cell response to SARS-CoV-2 and demonstrated the assay’s ability to distinguish a vaccine response from a natural infection based on the relative absence of T-cell receptors targeting non-spike antigens in vaccinated individuals.

