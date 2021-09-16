AGTC to Host Fourth Quarter and 2021 Fiscal Year End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on September 23, 2021

checkAd

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that it will report financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, September 23, 2021. AGTC management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on the same date to review results and provide a corporate update.

To access the call, dial (844) 646-2697 (US) or (918) 922-6902 (outside of the US). A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the company's website.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies with the potential to address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is also advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders, including entering into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

IR CONTACT:

Jonathan Nugent

Stern IR

T: 212-698-8698

jonathan.nugent@sternir.com

Corporate Contacts:

Stephen Potter

Chief Business Officer

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

T: (617) 413-2754

spotter@agtc.com





