AGTC to Host Fourth Quarter and 2021 Fiscal Year End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on September 23, 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that it will report financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, September 23, 2021. AGTC management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on the same date to review results and provide a corporate update.



To access the call, dial (844) 646-2697 (US) or (918) 922-6902 (outside of the US). A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the company's website.