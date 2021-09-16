checkAd

Genasys Inc. Launches Next Generation National Emergency Warning System Service in Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced its next generation National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS) software is now delivering early warning system emergency alerts throughout Australia. The launch marks the 'Go Live' of the near real-time alert system under the Company's previously announced multi-year contracts with two of the country's three largest mobile telecom providers.

"Genasys is the only location-based SMS provider that delivers life-saving alerts in near real time during critical events," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys. "Other location-based SMS alert providers take up to 15 minutes to locate the cell phones of people in hazardous areas. With no opt in or app download required for customers of the mobile network operators, NEWS helps keep residents and visitors safe during disasters and other crises.

"Next generation NEWS software enhancements include a significant increase in performance, more robust technology, integration with the new Emergency Alert System front end platform, and advanced system architecture to support future requirements, including 5G," continued Mr. Danforth. "The launch continues the innovative work we first began in 2012 when Genasys partnered with Nokia to develop the world's first location-based SMS Emergency Alert System for Australia.

Mr. Danforth added, “NEWS has delivered more than 180,000,000 emergency alerts in Australia since 2013 demonstrating that Genasys is well-positioned to compete, win and perform other public warning system contracts in the European Union and around the world."

Genasys NEWS can be deployed directly on mobile carrier networks across SMS and Cell Broadcast channels to send alerts and information to anyone, anywhere. Messages can be delivered and managed through the Genasys web command console or mobile app. Dynamic maps, traffic information, weather forecasts, and sensors for fires, flooding, landslides, earthquakes and other IoT capabilities can be integrated into the app command console. The powerful geo-location capabilities of NEWS empower emergency management officials to send hyper-specific instructions to people at risk and monitor shelter-in-place compliance and evacuation progress. For more information, go to: Genasys NEWS.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genasys Inc. Launches Next Generation National Emergency Warning System Service in Australia SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced its next generation National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS) software is now delivering …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...