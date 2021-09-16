NuCana Announces Four Poster Presentations at the ESMO Congress 2021

NUC-7738 Continues to Show Anti-cancer Activity and Prolonged Disease Control with a Favorable Tolerability and Pharmacokinetic Profile in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA), announced the presentation of four posters at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021. The Company presented additional data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 study of NUC-3373 in combination with standard therapies in patients with advanced colorectal cancer (NuTide:302), final data from the Phase 1 study of NUC-3373 in patients with advanced solid tumors (NuTide:301), and additional interim data from the Phase 1 study of NUC-7738 in patients with advanced solid tumors. The Company also presented a trials-in-progress poster describing the ongoing Phase 3 study of Acelarin plus cisplatin in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer.

“The posters being presented during ESMO continue to support the potential of our ProTide platform to transform both existing as well as novel nucleoside analogues into more effective and safer medicines for patients with cancer,” said Hugh S. Griffith, NuCana’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead to the remainder of 2021 and first half of 2022, we have multiple milestones that we plan to announce. These include announcing the outcome of the first interim analysis in the Phase 3 NuTide:121 study of Acelarin plus cisplatin in patients with biliary tract cancer, initiating a registrational study for NUC-3373 in patients with colorectal cancer, and initiating and announcing data from a Phase 2 study of NUC-7738 in patients with advanced solid tumors.”

Details of NuCana’s e-poster presentations during the ESMO Congress 2021 being held September 16-21, 2021 are as follows:

NUC-3373

NuCana presented two posters on NUC-3373, its ProTide transformation of the active anti-cancer metabolite of 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), one of the most widely used anti-cancer medicines. NUC-3373 has been designed to overcome the main challenges associated with 5-FU, including cancer-resistance mechanisms, the generation of toxic metabolites and unfavorable pharmacokinetics.