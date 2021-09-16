checkAd

Macarthur Minerals announces exercise of warrants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that 3,563,100 warrants exercisable for common shares of Macarthur Minerals at a price of C$0.40 per share which expire on September 24, 2021 that were issued as part of a non-brokered private placement completed by the Company in September 2018 are now fully exercised.

Following the allotment, the issued ordinary share capital of the company will be 144,427,735 ordinary shares with voting rights of one vote per share.

Joe Phillips, Managing Director of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“The exercise of warrants by holders which injects additional funds invested into the company, is a very satisfying endorsement of management efforts as we continue on the journey of advancing the development of the Company’s iron ore assets. I am continually grateful for the support we receive from all of our stakeholders.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Mr Cameron McCall, Chairman

For more information please contact:

Joe Phillips  
Managing Director  
+61 7 3221 1796  
communications@macarthurminerals.com  
   
Investor Relations – Australia Investor Relations - Canada
Advisir  Investor Cubed
Alex Bunney, Manager Client Services Neil Simon, CEO
alex.bunney@advisir.com.au +1 647 258 3310
  info@investor3.ca

Company profile
Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project mineral resources include the Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) comprising Indicated resources of 54.5 million tonnes at 47.2% Fe and Inferred resources of 26 million tonnes at 45.4% Fe; and the Lake Giles magnetite resource of 53.9 million tonnes (Measured), 218.7 million tonnes (Indicated) and 997 million tonnes (Inferred). The JORC reporting tables and Competent Person statement for the magnetite and hematite mineral resources have previously been disclosed in ASX market announcements dated 12 August 2020 and 5 December 2019. Macarthur has prominent (~721 square kilometre tenement area) gold, lithium and copper exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

