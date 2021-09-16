aTyr Pharma Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

checkAd

globenewswire
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,375,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $8.00 per share. The gross proceeds to aTyr from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $75.0 million. In addition, aTyr has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,406,250 shares of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by aTyr. The offering is expected to close on or about September 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Piper Sandler and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. is acting as the lead manager for the offering. Roth Capital Partners LLC is acting as financial advisor.

The offering is being made pursuant effective registration statements, filed by aTyr with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement on Form S-3. An electronic copy of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

