Huazhu Group Limited Announces Change of Chief Executive Officer and Appointment of President

Mr. Hui Jin, currently the president of the Company, will succeed Mr. Ji as chief executive officer of the Company, effective October 1, 2021. Mr. Jin joined the Company in 2005 and has successively served as the Company’s director of the Development Department, vice president, executive vice president and president, respectively. Prior to joining Huazhu, Mr. Jin worked at Shanghai Home Inns Hotels Management Limited as regional development manager from March 2004 to December 2004. Mr. Jin received his executive master’s degree from China Europe International Business School in August 2014, and his bachelor of science degree in psychology from the East China Normal University in July 2000.

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“Huazhu” or the “Company”), a world-leading hotel group, today announced that Mr. Qi Ji will step down as chief executive officer of the Company for personal reasons, effective October 1, 2021. Mr. Ji will continue to serve as the chairman of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”).

Ms. Xinxin Liu, currently the chief digital officer of the Company, will be appointed as the president of the Company. Ms. Liu joined the Company in 2012 and has successively served as the Company’s chief information officer and chief digital officer, respectively. She was the founder and chief executive officer of H-World Information and Technology Co., Ltd., an IT company incubated by the Company in November 2013. Prior to joining Huazhu, Ms. Liu worked at Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell from July 1999 to September 2012. Ms. Liu received her master of business administration degree from Fudan University in January 2008, and her bachelor’s degree in economic information management from Beijing Technology and Business University (formerly known as Beijing Business Academy) in June 1999.

Commenting on Mr. Jin and Ms. Liu’s appointments, Mr. Ji said, “Hui is the first employee of the Company and has been with the Company since 2005. He has shown strong loyalty and commitment to the Company and has made significant contributions to the Company’s hotel network expansion over the last sixteen years. His dedications and contributions have led us to successfully grow into one of the largest hotel groups in the world. Xinxin has been playing an instrumental role in the Company’s digitalization and technology development since 2012. With her efforts and expertise, Huazhu has built industry-leading technology capability, which has become one of our key competitive edges. After their years of hard work, I have full confidence in them, and believe that they will be a strong leadership team for Huazhu in its next chapter of growth.”