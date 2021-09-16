checkAd

Huazhu Group Limited Announces Change of Chief Executive Officer and Appointment of President

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 14:02  |  37   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“Huazhu” or the “Company”), a world-leading hotel group, today announced that Mr. Qi Ji will step down as chief executive officer of the Company for personal reasons, effective October 1, 2021. Mr. Ji will continue to serve as the chairman of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”).

Mr. Hui Jin, currently the president of the Company, will succeed Mr. Ji as chief executive officer of the Company, effective October 1, 2021. Mr. Jin joined the Company in 2005 and has successively served as the Company’s director of the Development Department, vice president, executive vice president and president, respectively. Prior to joining Huazhu, Mr. Jin worked at Shanghai Home Inns Hotels Management Limited as regional development manager from March 2004 to December 2004. Mr. Jin received his executive master’s degree from China Europe International Business School in August 2014, and his bachelor of science degree in psychology from the East China Normal University in July 2000.

Ms. Xinxin Liu, currently the chief digital officer of the Company, will be appointed as the president of the Company. Ms. Liu joined the Company in 2012 and has successively served as the Company’s chief information officer and chief digital officer, respectively. She was the founder and chief executive officer of H-World Information and Technology Co., Ltd., an IT company incubated by the Company in November 2013. Prior to joining Huazhu, Ms. Liu worked at Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell from July 1999 to September 2012. Ms. Liu received her master of business administration degree from Fudan University in January 2008, and her bachelor’s degree in economic information management from Beijing Technology and Business University (formerly known as Beijing Business Academy) in June 1999.

Commenting on Mr. Jin and Ms. Liu’s appointments, Mr. Ji said, “Hui is the first employee of the Company and has been with the Company since 2005. He has shown strong loyalty and commitment to the Company and has made significant contributions to the Company’s hotel network expansion over the last sixteen years. His dedications and contributions have led us to successfully grow into one of the largest hotel groups in the world. Xinxin has been playing an instrumental role in the Company’s digitalization and technology development since 2012. With her efforts and expertise, Huazhu has built industry-leading technology capability, which has become one of our key competitive edges. After their years of hard work, I have full confidence in them, and believe that they will be a strong leadership team for Huazhu in its next chapter of growth.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Huazhu Group Limited Announces Change of Chief Executive Officer and Appointment of President SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“Huazhu” or the “Company”), a world-leading hotel group, today announced that Mr. Qi Ji will step down as chief executive officer of the Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...