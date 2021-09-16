Copper Lake Gives Notice to End Option Agreement and Revert to Joint Venture on Marshall Lake Property

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CPL, Frankfurt: W0I, OTC: WTCZF) ("Copper Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has given notice to Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (“RMO”) that it has exercised its option to acquire a 75% undivided interest in the Marshall Lake Joint Venture Agreement (“JV Agreement”) as provided in the option agreement dated July 6, 2010 (the “Option Agreement”). RMO retains the remaining 25% interest.



The Company had completed the earn-in to 75% and still had an option to earn-in up to 87.5% by taking the project to the bankable feasibility stage. The Company has determined it is in the best interest of shareholders for Copper Lake to exit the Option Agreement and continue the exploration and development of the property under the JV Agreement. Each party will be responsible for funding its proportionate share of expenditures of the JV Project. Should RMO chooses not to contribute its pro rata share, then RMO’s interest in the JV would be diluted. Once RMO’s interest is reduced to 10%, it is automatically converted into a 1% Net Smelter Returns Royalty. Copper Lake would have the right to acquire the Net Smelter Returns Royalty at any time for CAD 1 million.

Copper Lake will remain the operator of the joint venture.

Qualified Person

Donald Hoy, M. Sc., P. Geo., Copper Lake’s Vice President of Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content contained in this news release.

About Copper Lake Resources



Copper Lake Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded Canadian company currently focused on advancing its Marshall Lake and Norton Lake properties located in Ontario, Canada.

Marshall Lake Property

The Marshall Lake high-grade VMS copper, zinc, silver and gold property, comprises an area of approximately 104 square km located 120 km north of Geraldton, Ontario and is accessible by all- season road from the Trans-Canada Highway and just 22 km north of the main CNR rail line. Copper Lake has a 75% interest in the joint ventured property, which consists of 233 claims and 52 mining leases. The property also includes 148 claim cells staked in 2018 and 2020 that are 100% owned and not subject to any royalties, which add approximately 30 square km to the property.