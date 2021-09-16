NGM Bio Presents Preliminary Findings from Ongoing Phase 1a/1b Dose Escalation Study of NGM120 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2021

NGM120 is a novel antagonist antibody that binds GFRAL and inhibits GDF15 signaling for the potential treatment of cancer



NGM120 has been well tolerated to date in patients in the Phase 1a/1b study with no dose-limiting toxicities

All six evaluable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 1b combination cohort (NGM120 + gemcitabine + Nab-paclitaxel) demonstrated disease control at 16 weeks, with three partial responses (PR) and three stable disease (SD)

Four metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in Phase 1b cohort continued to exhibit PR/SD beyond 36 weeks at the July 26th data cut-off

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that preliminary findings from its ongoing, open-label Phase 1a/1b dose escalation study of NGM120, a novel GFRAL antagonist antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors are being presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021, being held September 16 - 21. These preliminary results demonstrated that treatment with the drug was well tolerated to date in the study with no dose-limiting toxicities and provided encouraging initial signals of anti-cancer activity in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The poster titled “Initial results of a phase 1a/1b study of NGM120, a first-in-class anti-GDNF family receptor alpha like (GFRAL) antibody in patients with advanced solid tumors” (ePoster 550P) is available to conference attendees for the duration of the ESMO Congress and will be archived on the ‘Presentations and Publications’ page of NGM’s website here.

“We are pleased to share these initial findings from our ongoing Phase 1a/1b dose escalation study of NGM120, which give us an early understanding of the drug’s clinical profile," said Alex DePaoli, M.D., Senior Vice President, Chief Translational Officer at NGM. “While still preliminary, these findings mark an important milestone for NGM as we work to advance our oncology portfolio, now four programs strong, focused on targeting largely untapped and potentially important disease-driving biology to enable more cancer patients to respond to treatment and achieve better outcomes.”