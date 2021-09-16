RIP Medical Debt and TransUnion Healthcare Surpass $5 Billion of Medical Debt Relieved and Expand Partnership
The updated partnership supports hospitals in removing the burden of unavoidable medical debt for individuals and families
CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, with the support of data and insights from longtime partner TransUnion Healthcare, reached a new milestone, helping
to relieve more than $5 billion in medical debt for patients experiencing financial hardship. Medical debts continue to be a nationwide problem. The U.S. Census Bureau indicates that nearly one in
five families carry such obligations with a median balance of $2,000.
To better support hospitals, health systems, and physician groups in helping patients resolve these debts, TransUnion Healthcare (NYSE: TRU) and RIP Medical Debt announced today the strengthening of their partnership. The enhanced partnership will allow healthcare providers to more easily implement RIP Medical Debt’s model as part of their revenue cycle process.
RIP Medical Debt has a highly leveraged debt abolishment model that combines the generosity of donors with debt industry expertise to produce a high volume of debt relief return, mitigating significant financial and mental distress for nearly 3 million people to date. Health systems can strengthen individuals and communities by relieving dormant, uncollectible, and damaging bad debt and can identify opportunities to refine their financial assistance programs to better serve their communities.
“We are proud to have strengthened our partnership with RIP Medical Debt to make our offerings easier to implement for healthcare providers as many patients simply cannot afford their needed healthcare,” said Dave Wojczynski, president of TransUnion Healthcare. “Through TransUnion Healthcare’s partnership with RIP Medical Debt, we provide insights that can help remove the burden of unavoidable medical debt for individuals and families across the country.”
TransUnion’s financial clearance solutions deliver a customizable methodology and process for collecting on self-pay and balance-after-insurance accounts. The solutions leverage TransUnion’s holistic, data-driven Insurance Discovery and Patient Financial Clearance offerings to maximize revenue for a hospital by identifying missed insurance coverage and segmenting the remaining patient payment balances based on financial assistance eligibility and likelihood of payment.
