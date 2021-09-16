RIP Medical Debt and TransUnion Healthcare Surpass $5 Billion of Medical Debt Relieved and Expand Partnership

The updated partnership supports hospitals in removing the burden of unavoidable medical debt for individuals and families

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, with the support of data and insights from longtime partner TransUnion Healthcare, reached a new milestone, helping to relieve more than $5 billion in medical debt for patients experiencing financial hardship. Medical debts continue to be a nationwide problem. The U.S. Census Bureau indicates that nearly one in five families carry such obligations with a median balance of $2,000.



To better support hospitals, health systems, and physician groups in helping patients resolve these debts, TransUnion Healthcare (NYSE: TRU) and RIP Medical Debt announced today the strengthening of their partnership. The enhanced partnership will allow healthcare providers to more easily implement RIP Medical Debt’s model as part of their revenue cycle process.