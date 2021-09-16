Marble’s Inverite Verification Inc. Licenses Its Proprietary Technology Stack With Creditbook Risk Management to Expand Its Credit Decision Product

Inverite, a leading Canadian open banking and consumer-directed financial data provider offering innovative, secure, and cost-effective banking verification solutions to the financial services industry has expanded its product offering through a new license agreement with CreditBook to further improve its industry-leading risk score and credit decision tools.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) (“Marble” or the “Company”), an AI-driven financial technology company that educates and helps Canadians better understand and manage their current cash flow and credit towards a better financial future, is pleased to advise that its wholly owned subsidiary, Inverite Verification Inc. (“Inverite”), has executed a license agreement with CreditBook to offer its customers further risk analysis data within the subprime space.

CreditBook is Canada’s largest alternative database of Canadian non-registered loans that specialize in risk management data collection for micro-lenders by providing all alternative loans requested by individuals, whether they have been granted or not. TransUnion recently reported that in 2021 credit inquiries have increased 5% with subprime consumers making up the largest segment1, presenting the value for a more comprehensive overview for a large number of consumers and their financial history when considering the creditworthiness for subprime individuals applying for credit.

The inclusion of the CreditBook into Inverite will further improve its value proposition by empowering its lending partners to have more access to people’s creditworthiness with this new dataset of subprime and non-reporting loans that usually not reported to the major bureaus. This additional data will assist Inverite's customers in making more data-driven decisions, thus reducing significant risk and ease of collection and customer tracking.

“We are very excited to be adding CreditBook to Inverite’s industry leading product offering and service.," says Lloyd Evetts Director of Business Development, Inverite. “Many of our partners operate with subprime borrowers and being able to provide more data with CreditBook will not only add to our existing brand value but also empower Inverite to expand its market opportunity as we continue to reach record transaction milestones.”