checkAd

Marble’s Inverite Verification Inc. Licenses Its Proprietary Technology Stack With Creditbook Risk Management to Expand Its Credit Decision Product

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) (“Marble” or the “Company”), an AI-driven financial technology company that educates and helps Canadians better understand and manage their current cash flow and credit towards a better financial future, is pleased to advise that its wholly owned subsidiary, Inverite Verification Inc. (“Inverite”), has executed a license agreement with CreditBook to offer its customers further risk analysis data within the subprime space.

Inverite, a leading Canadian open banking and consumer-directed financial data provider offering innovative, secure, and cost-effective banking verification solutions to the financial services industry has expanded its product offering through a new license agreement with CreditBook to further improve its industry-leading risk score and credit decision tools.

CreditBook is Canada’s largest alternative database of Canadian non-registered loans that specialize in risk management data collection for micro-lenders by providing all alternative loans requested by individuals, whether they have been granted or not. TransUnion recently reported that in 2021 credit inquiries have increased 5% with subprime consumers making up the largest segment1, presenting the value for a more comprehensive overview for a large number of consumers and their financial history when considering the creditworthiness for subprime individuals applying for credit.

The inclusion of the CreditBook into Inverite will further improve its value proposition by empowering its lending partners to have more access to people’s creditworthiness with this new dataset of subprime and non-reporting loans that usually not reported to the major bureaus. This additional data will assist Inverite's customers in making more data-driven decisions, thus reducing significant risk and ease of collection and customer tracking.

“We are very excited to be adding CreditBook to Inverite’s industry leading product offering and service.," says Lloyd Evetts Director of Business Development, Inverite. “Many of our partners operate with subprime borrowers and being able to provide more data with CreditBook will not only add to our existing brand value but also empower Inverite to expand its market opportunity as we continue to reach record transaction milestones.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marble’s Inverite Verification Inc. Licenses Its Proprietary Technology Stack With Creditbook Risk Management to Expand Its Credit Decision Product VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) (“Marble” or the “Company”), an AI-driven financial technology company that educates and helps Canadians better understand and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...