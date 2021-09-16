checkAd

FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION, INC. ANNOUNCES Q3 CORPORATE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC: FTXP) ("Foothills" or the "Company"), an oil and gas exploration and development company focused on delivering the energy needs of today and tomorrow, today announced that it has engaged an independent registered public accounting firm and its subsidiary, New Energy Ventures, has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Pristine Energy, Inc. (“Pristine” or “Pristine Energy”) to participate in a natural hydrogen prospect in Canada.

Compliance Update

The Company recently re-engaged RBSM, LLP, its historical auditor, to conduct audits of Foothills’ and its subsidiaries’ financial statements under US GAAP and PCAOB Standards for the prior two years in preparation for becoming a fully reporting public company in compliance with applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) rules and regulations. This is an important step for the Company towards becoming fully SEC reporting public company and ultimately the Company intention to resume trading on the OTCQB.

Corporate Update

Foothills is currently evaluating several potential acquisitions of producing oil and gas properties in the Mid-Continent and Rockies. Foothills is seeking assets with long lived reserves, low operating costs, and behind-pipe upside. The Company has been engaged in ongoing discussions with several operators and owners of certain non-core operated interests looking to divest. The acquisition of one or more producing oil and natural gas properties to add to its portfolio is the Company’s chief objective for the remainder of 2021. There can be no assurance that Foothills’ efforts will result in a specific properties acquisition or any particular outcome or its timing. Foothills does not intend to make any future announcements concerning this process or developments unless and until its board of directors has approved a specific properties acquisition or the Company has otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

Binding Memorandum of Understanding

New Energy Ventures, LLC (“New Energy Ventures” or “NEV”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Foothills, signed a binding MOU with Pristine to participate in a natural hydrogen prospect in Canada in a related party transaction.

Pristine Energy has identified an area interest located in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec that is prospective for natural hydrogen (the “White Lightening Prospect”). Pristine and NEV are jointly looking to acquire 100,000 acres within the White Lightening Prospect area with the objective of discovering and producing carbon-free natural hydrogen for a fraction of the current cost to produce green hydrogen, which is made via electrolysis using renewable energy.

