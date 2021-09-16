checkAd

Jade Power Announces TSX-V Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Power Trust (“Jade Power” or the “Trust”) (TSXV:JPWR.UN) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) has accepted the Trust’s application for its previously announced normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) for up to 11,560,812 trust units (“Units”) in the capital of the Trust, representing 5% of the issued and outstanding Units, over a 12-month period.

The NCIB will commence on September 17, 2021 and continue until September 16, 2022 (the “Termination Date”) or earlier in the event that the Trust has acquired the maximum number of Units that it may purchase under the NCIB or if the Trust determines that it is appropriate to terminate the NCIB prior to the Termination Date. The actual number of Units that will be purchased under the NCIB, if any, and the timing of such purchases will be determined by the Trust from time to time. All purchases made pursuant to the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX-V in open market transactions or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX-V. All Units purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The Trust has engaged Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. as the broker through which the Trust will conduct purchases under the NCIB, which purchases will be completed pursuant to the policies of the TSX-V. The price that the Trust will pay for the Units purchased under the NCIB, if any, will be the market price of such Units at the time of the applicable purchases.

Management of the Trust and the board of directors (the “Board of Directors) of the Administrator of the Trust, Jade Power Administrator Inc., believe that the current market price of the Units does not adequately reflect their value and that the purchase of Units under the NCIB is in the best interests of the Trust, a desirable use of its available cash, and will enhance Unitholder value in general. To the knowledge of the Trust, no director, senior officer or other insider of the Trust currently intends to sell any Units under the NCIB.

Colter Eadie, Chief Executive Officer of Jade Power, commented “Management and the Board of Directors have concluded that the most accretive use of the surplus cash currently being generated by the operations of the Trust is to repurchase Units through the normal course issuer bid. We believe that the NCIB will improve liquidity in the Units and be an accretive use of cash that will benefit Unitholders in the long term."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jade Power Announces TSX-V Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jade Power Trust (“Jade Power” or the “Trust”) (TSXV:JPWR.UN) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) has accepted the Trust’s application for its previously announced normal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...