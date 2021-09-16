F-star Therapeutics to Present FS120 Phase 1 Trial-in-Progress Update at ESMO 2021

Preclinical Data Indicates a Broad Therapeutic Window for F-star’s First-in-Class Tetravalent Dual T cell Agonist

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation bispecific immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, today announces that the Company will present a trial in progress update on FS120, a first-in-class OX40 and CD137 tetravalent dual T cell agonist, at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Conference, taking place virtually, September 16th-21st.



The poster, entitled “A First-in-Human Phase 1 Study of FS120, an OX40/CD137 tetravalent bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced malignancies” is presented by Kyriakos P. Papadopoulos (START, San Antonio, Texas) and describes the design of a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT04648202) to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) and efficacy of FS120 in patients with advanced malignancies.