checkAd

F-star Therapeutics to Present FS120 Phase 1 Trial-in-Progress Update at ESMO 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Preclinical Data Indicates a Broad Therapeutic Window for F-star’s First-in-Class Tetravalent Dual T cell Agonist

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation bispecific immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, today announces that the Company will present a trial in progress update on FS120, a first-in-class OX40 and CD137 tetravalent dual T cell agonist, at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Conference, taking place virtually, September 16th-21st.

The poster, entitled “A First-in-Human Phase 1 Study of FS120, an OX40/CD137 tetravalent bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced malignancies” is presented by Kyriakos P. Papadopoulos (START, San Antonio, Texas) and describes the design of a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT04648202) to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) and efficacy of FS120 in patients with advanced malignancies.

This study comprises an Accelerated Dose Titration (ADT) component followed by a 3+3 design. Enrollment of the ADT portion of the study is complete, and the Company anticipates providing a further update on the study progress later this year.

Key findings include:

  • Preclinical data from pivotal GLP Non-Human primate (NHP) study indicate a wide therapeutic window supporting the clinical study design. FS120 was well tolerated in NHP with a HNSTD (highest non-severely toxic dose) of 30mg/kg with limited and minimal changes in clinical chemistry measurements relating to liver model function.
  • Pharmacodynamic biomarkers indicative of FS120 pharmacology, including increases in proliferation of CD4+ and CD8+ T cell and NK cell models, were observed in the NHP study and plateaued at the highest dose level. These pharmacodynamic markers are being used in the clinical study to determine a pharmacologically active dose in humans.

Safety and PK/PD data from this study will be used to trigger the initiation of the previously announced FS120 and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) combination study, scheduled to start in Q3 2022.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

F-star Therapeutics to Present FS120 Phase 1 Trial-in-Progress Update at ESMO 2021 Preclinical Data Indicates a Broad Therapeutic Window for F-star’s First-in-Class Tetravalent Dual T cell AgonistCAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...