Basanite Selected as Supplier for San Marco Island Seawall Restoration Project

The order includes various sizes of both BasaFlex™ (Basanite's primary product, a Basalt fiber reinforced polymer rebar) and BasaLinks™ , Basanite's proprietary Basalt fiber shapes. BasaLinks™ are permanently formed angles, hoops, or other specific shapes, made from BasaFlex™ Basalt fiber material, for use in assembly of concrete structures. Using BasaLinks™ allows customers to save time and money on jobsites compared with the material waste associated with traditional cutting and bending on site.

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC (hereafter referred to as "Basanite") ( OCTQB:BASA ) today announced that it has been selected to supply multiple reinforcement products for use in the repair and rebuild of the seawall surrounding the Venetian Isle residences. Located on San Marco Island of the Venetian Islands in Miami, the Seawall Restoration is a major ongoing project associated to luxury waterfront homes in South Florida.

"BasaFlex™and BasaLinks™ were selected for this project because of their unique combination of strength and non-corrosive properties," stated Simon Kay, Chief Executive Officer of Basanite. "This makes our products perfect for seawalls and other structures situated in environments where corrosion is of concern. Prior to our products, such an effective option has not been available at a competitive price point."

Foto: Accesswire

(Image: San Marco Island, Venetian Islands)

About BasaFlex™: BasaFlex™ is an enhanced, engineered Basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) rebar, engineered to add intrinsic value in a concrete structure by eliminating corrosion problems associated with steel reinforcement - saving both time and money over the structure's lifecycle. In addition to being corrosion proof, BasaFlex™ is much stronger in tensile strength, resistant to acids and alkali, non-conductive, and a fraction of the weight of steel for the same strength. It is so light, in fact, a single truck can carry roughly four times the quantity of material compared to steel - significantly reducing transportation cost.

About Basanite

Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB: BASA), is a leading manufacturer and market developer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products used in concrete reinforcement. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

Forward-looking statements: This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of September 15, 2020, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "feel," "may," "plan," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Basanite's current analysis of existing trends and information and represent Basanite's judgment only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting Basanite's business. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Basanite (including the risk of us continuing as a going concern), please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2021 and may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov .

