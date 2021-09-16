Patriot Battery Metals Announces Mobilization of Drill Rig to the Corvette-FCI Property, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada

The drill program of 15 to 20 drill holes for a total of approximately 2,000 m of NQ size coringVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET) (OTCQB:RGDCF) (FSE:R9GA) is pleased …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET) (OTCQB:RGDCF) (FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has mobilized the drill rig to commence the inaugural drill program at the Company's Corvette-FCI Property (the "Property"), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. ( announced Aug 24, 2021 ). The program is focused on the CV5-6 Spodumene Pegmatites, part of the more than 25 km long CV Lithium Trend, as well as the core area of the more than 10 km long Maven Copper-Gold-Silver Trend.

Foto: Accesswire

This drill program marks the first drill testing to date along these two highly prospective trends as well as the first drill program by the Company on the Property to date. This drill program will be comprised of 15 to 20 drill holes for a total of approximately 2,000 m of NQ size coring. Approximately 1/3rd of the drill meterage is expected to target the CV Lithium Trend and the remaining 2/3rd focused on the Maven Cu-Au-Ag Trend. The Company has engaged Forage Fusion Drilling Ltd. of Hawkesbury, ON, to carry out the diamond drilling with the program being managed by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. of Edmonton, AB.

Blair Way, Company President and Director, comments: "With the drill rig mobilization, we are hitting our next milestone to advance the Property and gain a deeper understanding of these two important lithium and copper trends. This work also takes us one step closer to gaining 50% ownership of the FCI claim groups under the Option Agreement with O3 Mining Inc."

The Maven-Cu-Au-Ag Trend hosts numerous mineralized showings and prospects over a more than 10 km long corridor across the Property. Surface sample assay highlights (and corresponding showing/prospect) include: 3.63% Cu, 0.64 g/t Au, and 52.3 g/t Ag (Elsass); 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag (Lorraine); 3.28% Cu, 0.78 g/t Au, and 30.1 g/t Ag (Hund); 3.36% Cu, 0.82 g/t Au, 38.4 g/t Ag (Tyrone-T9) and 1.75% Cu, 1.47 g/t Au, and 40.5 g/t Ag (Lac Smokycat-SO). The Company recently completed an IP-resistivity geophysical survey over the core area of the Maven Trend as a final exploration tool to refine initial drill hole targets. A final reporting and interpretation of this data is anticipated shortly.The dominant rock type along the Maven Trend is amphibolite with a chalcopyrite - quartz ± pyrrhotite accessory mineral assemblage. The chalcopyrite is often associated with quartz and is present as disseminations within quartz veins, or as semi-massive veinlets. The Maven Trend has never been drill tested.