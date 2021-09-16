checkAd

InsuraGuest Goes Live with iGMS Vacation Rental Software

Autor: Accesswire
16.09.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is pleased to announce it has signed a …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is pleased to announce it has signed a vendor/integration agreement with iGMS, whose mission is to make the lives of vacation rental managers easier with the help of their powerful smart tools in their all-in-one vacation rental software.

InsuraGuest coverages can be purchased by users of iGMS, including professional hosts and property management companies, of which out of the 127,365 managed listings, may elect to use the InsuraGuest products by filling out an application within the iGMS partner page: https://www.igms.com/our-partners

Once InsuraGuest is in use, the client will use InsuraGuest's insurance coverages on a primary no-fault basis to address accidental medical claims and property damage made by guests.

"We are always striving to help our clients to ease and streamline their business," said Ivan Levchenko, iGMS's CEO and Co-founder, "That's why we are happy to collaborate with InsuraGuest and make vacation rental business less stressful and more protected with their insurance coverage."

"We are excited to be doing business with a company that has been in the vacation rental sector for such a long time, who has over a 127,000 managed listing that could potentially become InsuraGuest users," states Reed Wright President of InsuraGuest.

Property Management System Integration

InsuraGuest integrates with iGMS property management software through its proprietary API, which will enable iGMS's users to utilize the InsuraGuest short-term vacation rental policies.

Short-Term Vacation Rental Operators

InsuraGuest is short term Vacation Rental insurance that automatically attaches its coverages to every reservation for a nightly fee. A fee that is passed onto the guest. What makes InsuraGuest different is simple, our coverages are issued on a no-fault primary basis. This means if a guest is injured and has medical bills, or they break something, no matter who's fault it is, you make a claim with InsuraGuest, and it gets paid…. No questions asked!

About IGMS

iGMS is a vacation rental software that helps hosts to effectively handle day-to-day short-term rental management tasks. The software enables users to operate all Airbnb, Booking.com, HomeAway & Vrbo accounts via a single interface, with access to the same advanced functionality through the mobile app. Benefit from automated guest messaging and reviews, templates, tools for team & tasks management, an advanced channel manager, financial reporting, a direct booking management toolkit, payment processing, and more.

A free 14-day trial is available (no credit card required).

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSXV:ISGI) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to automatically attach its short-term rental insurance products to vacation rental reservations.

CA / LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.InsuraGuest.com

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering, or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Company Contact:

InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. 
Investor@InsuraGuest.com

IGMS
Help@IGMS.com

SOURCE: InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664280/InsuraGuest-Goes-Live-with-iGMS-Vaca ...

InsuraGuest Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InsuraGuest Goes Live with iGMS Vacation Rental Software VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is pleased to announce it has signed a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $81 Million Underwritten Public Offering of ...
Searchlight Resources Undertakes Kulyk Lake Rare Earth Exploration Program
Innodata Announces New AI Data Annotation Capabilities for Patient Medical Records and Significant ...
ePlay Announces Canadian Launch of Klocked Fitness App; Canadian Securities Exchange Announce Team ...
Cboe Vest Marks a Milestone: The Fund That Started the Buffer Category Turns 5 Years Old
Falcon Awaits Final Approval - Warrant Exercise Incentive
ForwardAI Announces PreciseMatch(TM), an Intelligent Transaction Mapping Technology That Validates ...
Mass Fintech Hub Launches First Series of Virtual Programs at Boston FinTech Week 2021
NESR and Ulterra Announce Partnership in the Middle East
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21InsuraGuest Signs Vendor Agreement with Vacation Rental PMS Lightmaker Property Manager (LMPM) and Begins API Integration
Accesswire | Analysen
02.09.21Insurance and Insurtech Veteran Jim Kilduff Joins InsuraGuest as Chief Insurance Officer of InsuraGuest Technologies
Accesswire | Analysen
19.08.21InsuraGuest Signs Vendor Agreement with OwnerRez
Accesswire | Analysen