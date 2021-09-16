checkAd

FinCanna Portfolio Company QVI Inc. to Launch "Big Fish" Cannabis Edibles Brand

Dedicated Brand Focused on Niche Market Opportunities in the California Cannabis Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry is pleased to announce that QVI Inc., which recently agreed under binding LOI to become a wholly owned subsidiary of FinCanna, is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer located in Sonoma County, California doing business as "The Galley" and is launching its proprietary cannabis brand Big Fish Edibles.

QVI's, Big Fish brand is focused on creating a best-in-class line of products, the first two of which will be "The Pearl" - a cultured, lustered milk chocolate ball with a pearl coating and "Three Sheets" - cannabis-infused Bath Salts with Eucalyptus and Lavender. Future products in the Big Fish boat will include a line of 3 upscale gummy SKU's, "Ship Wrecked", one of which will be sugar-free.

The proprietary Big Fish brand leverages the strengths of "The Galley" and its team from product development and formulations through manufacturing, packaging, quality assurance, marketing and distribution. The Big Fish brand also offers the advantage of being a new, high margin revenue stream for QVI, as all aspects of production are handled in house. QVI expects to have its initial products on dispensary shelves in California in the next 30 to 60 days.

Annie Holman founder and CEO of QVI said, "Launching our own brand - Big Fish - has always been part of our game plan. We have the capacity, the talent and the capabilities to formulate and create a line of top-quality niche products where we see strong demand. Additionally, we have a great network of relationships across the industry that are excited to help us launch Big Fish."

Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital. "Launching an in-house high-margin brand will be a strong benefit to both QVI and FinCanna as an important source of incremental revenue to our growing co-manufacturing business. We are optimistic that the sale of Big Fish products will grow to be a meaningful component of the company's revenues as we establish the brand in the market. The Galley is a best-in-class facility, and with Annie's leadership and her excellent team, we anticipate a bright future for the Big Fish brand."

02.09.21FinCanna Increases Investment Interest to 100% of QVI Inc., a Cannabis Co-Manufacturing Business in California
