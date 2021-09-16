checkAd

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports August 2021 Passenger Traffic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 14:01  |  18   |   |   

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 320.4% YoY increase in passenger traffic in August 2021, and a 52.8% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statistics

Aug'21

Aug'20

% Var.

 

YTD’21

YTD'20(1)(2)(3)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

2,142

421

408.6%

 

11,673

10,854

7.5%

International Passengers (thousands)

987

276

256.8%

 

4,148

5,921

-30.0%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

458

156

194.6%

 

2,904

2,197

32.2%

Total Passengers (thousands)

3,587

853

320.4%

 

18,724

18,973

-1.3%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

25.8

17.6

46.6%

 

204.2

164.7

24.0%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

48.2

20.3

137.6%

 

287.4

244.3

17.6%

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statistics

Aug'21

Aug'19(1)

% Var.

 

YTD’21

YTD'19(1)(3)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

2,142

4,265

-49.8%

 

11,673

31,484

-62.9%

International Passengers (thousands)

987

2,683

-63.2%

 

4,148

19,100

-78.3%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

458

644

-28.8%

 

2,904

5,546

-47.6%

Total Passengers (thousands)

3,587

7,592

-52.8%

 

18,724

56,130

-66.6%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

25.8

32.4

-20.5%

 

204.2

278.3

-26.6%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

48.2

77.1

-37.5%

 

287.4

574.3

-50.0%

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.

(3)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in August 2021 grew 3.2x compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations reflecting easier comparisons as travel restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic were higher last year. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 52.8%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, though consistently improving from the decline of 75.7% recorded in April. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 63.2% and 49.8%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of August 2019.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 49.5x YoY. Against August 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 71.8%, with international passenger traffic declining 91.4%, impacted by tight government restrictions to international flights, including a limit of 1,700 arriving international passengers per day for most part of the month, while borders remain closed to non-resident foreigners, with limited exceptions. Domestic passenger traffic, which currently has no restrictions, declined 63.3% compared to 2019.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 65.2% YoY. Passenger traffic against August 2019 declined 46.5%, recovering sequentially from the 55.3% drop in July. International passenger traffic continued to improve sequentially, decreasing 55.1% in August 2021 against August 2019, recovering from the decline of 64.3% in July. Domestic traffic, which benefited mainly from the summer season in the region, also improved sequentially to a decline of 5.8% in August 2021 against August 2019, from a decline of 15.7% in July.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 151.8 YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 23.7%, showing a continued improvement since the 69.1% decline posted in April, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country, advanced vaccination roll-out and increased passenger demand.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 4.2x YoY, but declined 74.4% when compared to August 2019, still impacted by prolonged restrictions to air travel implemented by the government, including the closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, coupled with weak demand. Effective September 1, borders are open for property-owners in Uruguay, presenting a full vaccination certificate and a negative Covid test, and starting November 1 borders will re-open to all foreigners, also presenting a full vaccination certificate and a negative Covid test.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 4.5x YoY. When compared to the same month of 2019, total traffic declined 34.4% in August 2021, improving from the 41.4% drop in July 2021. International passenger traffic decreased 23.6%, recovering from the 26.5% drop in July 2021 against 2019, while domestic passenger traffic declined 44.7% against August 2019, also showing a recovery versus the 54.3% decline posted in July.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 10.8x YoY. Compared to August 2019, passenger traffic declined 12.2%, improving from the 19.1% decline reported in July 2021, versus July 2019. Passenger traffic continued to benefit from increased demand coupled with travel bans in countries where Armenia competes for tourism.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 46.6% YoY. When compared to August 2019, total cargo volume in August 2021 dropped 20.5% improving sequentially from the decline of 22.1% in July, mainly driven by declines of 27.2% in Brazil and 20.3% in Argentina.

Aircraft movements increased 137.6% YoY. When compared to August 2019, Aircraft movements declined 37.5%, mainly as a result of a 50.2% decline in Argentina.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)

 

Aug'21

Aug'20

% Var.

 

YTD'21

YTD'20

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

1,095

22

4,951.1%

 

6,405

9,021

-29.0%

Italy

482

292

65.2%

 

1,278

1,502

-14.9%

Brazil(2)

1,120

445

151.8%

 

6,948

5,343

30.0%

Uruguay

44

8

421.5%

 

177

548

-67.7%

Ecuador

274

50

451.1%

 

1,400

1,102

27.1%

Armenia

351

30

1,077.4%

 

1,424

630

126.2%

Peru

221

7

3,131.7%

 

1,092

827

32.0%

TOTAL

3,587

853

320.4%

 

18,724

18,973

-1.3%

(1)

See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina

13,741

10,121

35.8%

 

108,330

91,283

18.7%

Italy

1,110

882

26.0%

 

9,565

8,400

13.9%

Brazil

4,967

2,420

105.3%

 

39,954

22,675

76.2%

Uruguay(3)

2,301

1,837

25.3%

 

19,756

20,091

-1.7%

Ecuador

2,058

572

259.8%

 

14,389

10,994

30.9%

Armenia

1,333

1,702

-21.7%

 

10,361

9,920

4.5%

Peru

268

56

376.6%

 

1,873

1,294

44.8%

TOTAL

25,778

17,589

46.6%

 

204,228

164,656

24.0%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

19,754

5,780

241.8%

 

130,334

116,787

11.6%

Italy

6,080

4,398

38.2%

 

20,651

20,820

-0.8%

Brazil

10,828

5,794

86.9%

 

69,526

54,474

27.6%

Uruguay

1,666

576

189.2%

 

9,018

9,791

-7.9%

Ecuador

5,394

2,481

117.4%

 

33,848

26,398

28.2%

Armenia

2,830

549

415.5%

 

13,047

7,294

78.9%

Peru

1,606

692

132.1%

 

10,942

8,732

25.3%

TOTAL

48,158

20,270

137.6%

 

287,366

244,296

17.6%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)

 

Aug'21

Aug'19

% Var.

 

YTD'21

YTD'19

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

1,095

3,875

-71.8%

 

6,405

29,151

-78.0%

Italy

482

902

-46.5%

 

1,278

5,569

-77.0%

Brazil(2)

1,120

1,467

-23.7%

 

6,948

12,464

-44.3%

Uruguay

44

173

-74.4%

 

177

1,490

-88.1%

Ecuador

274

418

-34.4%

 

1,400

3,053

-54.1%

Armenia

351

400

-12.2%

 

1,424

2,092

-31.9%

Peru

221

358

-38.2%

 

1,092

2,311

-52.7%

TOTAL

3,587

7,592

-52.8%

 

18,724

56,130

-66.6%

(1)

See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina

13,741

17,247

-20.3%

 

108,330

146,445

-26.0%

Italy

1,110

827

34.2%

 

9,565

8,494

12.6%

Brazil

4,967

6,823

-27.2%

 

39,954

62,505

-36.1%

Uruguay(3)

2,301

2,280

0.9%

 

19,756

18,816

5.0%

Ecuador

2,058

2,933

-29.8%

 

14,389

27,044

-46.8%

Armenia

1,333

1,773

-24.8%

 

10,361

11,606

-10.7%

Peru

268

540

-50.4%

 

1,873

3,340

-43.9%

TOTAL

25,778

32,423

-20.5%

 

204,228

278,250

-26.6%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

19,754

39,702

-50.2%

 

130,334

301,737

-56.8%

Italy

6,080

8,379

-27.4%

 

20,651

53,583

-61.5%

Brazil

10,828

13,370

-19.0%

 

69,526

106,054

-34.4%

Uruguay

1,666

2,084

-20.1%

 

9,018

20,071

-55.1%

Ecuador

5,394

7,423

-27.3%

 

33,848

55,102

-38.6%

Armenia

2,830

3,221

-12.1%

 

13,047

17,636

-26.0%

Peru

1,606

2,894

-44.5%

 

10,942

20,165

-45.7%

TOTAL

48,158

77,073

-37.5%

 

287,366

574,348

-50.0%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

Corporacion America Airports Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports August 2021 Passenger Traffic Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 320.4% YoY increase in passenger traffic in August 2021, and a 52.8% decline …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
AVANGRID’s Vineyard Wind I Joint Venture Reaches Financial Close
Discover Your Trademark Style With Macy’s Fall Fashion
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Corporacion America Airports Announces 2Q21 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten