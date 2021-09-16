6 Eco-friendly and Diversity Led Startups Chosen for Gerdau’s Acceleration Program

Out of the almost 100 companies that applied in July, six high-growth startups were selected. Local to global, all startups have sustainability as first priority goals - reducing carbon footprint, energy consumption, optimizing resources and reducing/managing waste. Applicants will gain targeted introductions to Gerdau’s global suppliers and customers, have the opportunity to create joint ventures and expand to new geographies.

After much anticipation, Gerdau , one of the leading producers of long steel in the Americas and of special steel in the world, has announced its latest cohort for its Sales Acceleration Program in North America. The program supports startups in increasing revenue, exploring new countries, and potentially getting additional funding.

Today, an increasing number of companies worldwide are looking at technologies and innovation to integrate sustainability and develop a more impactful change that’s good for business, society, and the planet. The time is now for collaboration, to partner and to transform our economy into a more sustainable future.

“Gerdau is looking for startups to add to our ecosystem of sustainable partners, help them grow and explore new potential business ventures,” said Fernanda Bordin, Innovation Sr. Manager. “We are confident that we’re on the right track and are looking forward to the next steps of this endeavour.”

On November 27th, the startups start their program, going through an intensive sales diagnosis, followed by weekly sales training and client introductions. Once the second phase starts, the startups will partner with Gerdau’s team from different countries to explore alternatives and build a business plan to take their company international.

Here is a look at the startups:

Asynos, Inc. - Turnkey solution of ultra-low-cost IoT sensors with cloud features and a data analytics platform, enabling detailed end-to-end visibility of individual assets along supply chains, full warehouse management, smarter buildings, and reduction of waste and carbon footprint.

- Turnkey solution of ultra-low-cost IoT sensors with cloud features and a data analytics platform, enabling detailed end-to-end visibility of individual assets along supply chains, full warehouse management, smarter buildings, and reduction of waste and carbon footprint. CarbiCrete Inc - CarbiCrete’s technology enables the production of cement-free, carbon-negative concrete. For every ton of CarbiCrete concrete produced, 150kg of CO2 are abated/removed.

- CarbiCrete’s technology enables the production of cement-free, carbon-negative concrete. For every ton of CarbiCrete concrete produced, 150kg of CO2 are abated/removed. cove.tool, inc. - cove.tool is an automated building design platform for daylight, shadow, energy, carbon, HVAC design and parametric optimization that runs thousands of simulations to find the lowest cost solution to meet performance targets.

- cove.tool is an automated building design platform for daylight, shadow, energy, carbon, HVAC design and parametric optimization that runs thousands of simulations to find the lowest cost solution to meet performance targets. Ivaldi Group, Inc . - Ivaldi’s software and services help customers transition to a cost effective and sustainable supply chain where relevant spare parts are manufactured locally, on-demand, saving costs, and reducing carbon footprint, while providing safe parts and stimulating local value creation.

. - Ivaldi’s software and services help customers transition to a cost effective and sustainable supply chain where relevant spare parts are manufactured locally, on-demand, saving costs, and reducing carbon footprint, while providing safe parts and stimulating local value creation. Mobile Fluid Recovery - Mobile Fluid Recovery transforms industrial waste into valuable and reusable resources. Their patented technology enables customers to eliminate landfilling of waste and enables the byproducts to be introduced to the circular economy. In short, they turn trash into cash.

- Mobile Fluid Recovery transforms industrial waste into valuable and reusable resources. Their patented technology enables customers to eliminate landfilling of waste and enables the byproducts to be introduced to the circular economy. In short, they turn trash into cash. ReMatter Inc - ReMatter creates end-to-end cloud-based software for industrial metal recyclers to better manage their container tracking/dispatching, material purchasing, inventory, and sales.

Learn more or sign-up for Gerdau’s Sales Acceleration program next cohort below: https://www2.gerdau.com/acceleration

About Gerdau

Gerdau is a 120 year old, Brazilian multinational and one of the main global long and special steel producers. Guided by its proposition to empower people who build the future, the company is present in 10 countries and has over 30,000 employees. Gerdau is the largest recycling company in Latin America, transforming 11 million tonnes of scrap yearly, representing 73% of the steel it produces. Its North American operations supply the agriculture, energy, industrial, automotive, and manufacturing markets. Gerdau North America mills utilize efficient and clean production practices, including electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, and 98% of the steel produced is made from scrap metal. This makes Gerdau steel one of the greenest choices available. Gerdau’s shares are listed on the São Paulo (B3), New York (NYSE), and Madrid (Latibex) stock exchanges.

