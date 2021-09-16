checkAd

The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort Implements Agilysys SaaS Solutions to Improve Operations & Enhance The Guest Experience

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, GA has implemented the award-winning innovative InfoGenesis POS solution as well as its modern cloud-native SaaS Agilysys Pay secure payment processing solution.

Appreciated for its wide selection of richly decorated rooms, spacious villas with ocean view balconies and resort residences, the historic resort pairs friendly Southern hospitality with modern amenities. Whether for romantic escapes, family vacations, beautiful weddings, or group events, the resort has been a cherished destination for generations. At The King and Prince, guests can enjoy beachfront fun, the Island’s only oceanfront dining, exhilarating golf, and more.

“When searching for new point-of-sale technology, we chose Agilysys as our partner to increase operational efficiency and enhance guest service for our food and beverage operations,” said Bart Johnson, The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort’s General Manager. “Agilysys was the only solution vendor that offered a modern, fully featured POS that matched our property’s style and requirements. We are pleased that InfoGenesis POS is a great fit for us.”

InfoGenesis POS is an award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and mobile tablet touchscreen applications supporting Windows, Android and iOS devices. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. The cloud-based deployment of InfoGenesis will allow the property to be more cost-effective in their operations, avoiding the resources and space needed to maintain the system onsite.

Agilysys Pay is a cloud-native SaaS secure payment processing solution that provides access to validated P2PE, EMV payment gateways. With Agilysys Pay customers can secure guest confidence and reduce risk of data loss. Agilysys Pay provides maximum credit card protection with the support of payment terminals for every scenario, including counter-service, mobile and signature capture.

“We are delighted to add The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort’s to our list of exclusive report hotels,” said Darren Student, Vice President, Sales at Agilysys. “InfoGenesis POS and Agilysys Pay will provide the hotel with flexible, easy-to-use solutions that integrate with the rest of the property’s technology, enhancing guest service and growing revenue-generating opportunities. And with soon to be available support for hand-held devices across multiple operating systems off the same code base, flexible beach-front ordering options and other operational benefits will continue to add additional value.”

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all their longstanding trusted software solutions. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

