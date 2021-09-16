Spero Therapeutics to Present Data at IDWeek 2021

Presentations pertaining to tebipenem HBr and the epidemiology and management of cUTI:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced 23 data presentations at the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) IDWeek TM 2021, taking place virtually from September 29 – October 3, 2021. Presentations will showcase in vitro and in vivo studies of Spero’s oral antibiotic investigational candidate tebipenem HBr for the treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP) and highlight additional research on the epidemiology and management of cUTI.

1. Title: Tebipenem in vitro activity against a collection of pathogens responsible for urinary tract infections in the US

Presenting Author: Rodrigo Mendes, PhD (Director, JMI Laboratories)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A1. Novel Agents

Poster Number: 1057

2. Title: In vitro activity of tebipenem against clinically significant gram-negative bacteria isolated from patients with cancer

Presenting Author: Bahgat Gerges, PhD (Research Scientist, MD Anderson Cancer Center)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A1. Novel Agents

Poster Number: 1069

3. Title: Development of tebipenem MIC antimicrobial susceptibility test for gram-negative bacteria on MicroScan dried gram-negative MIC panels

Presenting Author: Jose Enrique Fernandez (Development Scientist, Beckman Coulter)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A1. Novel Agents

Poster Number: 1079

4. Title: Pharmacokinetics-pharmacodynamics evaluation of tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide using the 10-day hollow-fiber in vitro infection model

Presenting Author: Brian VanScoy, B.S. (Director, Institute for Clinical Pharmacodynamics)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A2. PK/PD Studies

Poster Number: 1095

5. Title: Population pharmacokinetic analyses for tebipenem after the administration of tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide

Presenting Author: Harish Ganesan, M.S. (Institute for Clinical Pharmacodynamics)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A2. PK/PD Studies