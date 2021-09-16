Spero Therapeutics to Present Data at IDWeek 2021
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and
commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced 23 data presentations at the Infectious Disease Society of
America (IDSA) IDWeekTM 2021, taking place virtually from September 29 – October 3, 2021. Presentations will showcase in vitro and in vivo studies of Spero’s oral
antibiotic investigational candidate tebipenem HBr for the treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP) and highlight additional research on the
epidemiology and management of cUTI.
Presentations pertaining to tebipenem HBr and the epidemiology and management of cUTI:
1. Title: Tebipenem in vitro activity against a collection of pathogens responsible for urinary tract infections in the US
Presenting Author: Rodrigo Mendes, PhD (Director, JMI Laboratories)
Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Poster Session: A1. Novel Agents
Poster Number: 1057
2. Title: In vitro activity of tebipenem against clinically significant gram-negative bacteria isolated from patients with cancer
Presenting Author: Bahgat Gerges, PhD (Research Scientist, MD Anderson Cancer Center)
Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Poster Session: A1. Novel Agents
Poster Number: 1069
3. Title: Development of tebipenem MIC antimicrobial susceptibility test for gram-negative bacteria on MicroScan dried gram-negative MIC panels
Presenting Author: Jose Enrique Fernandez (Development Scientist, Beckman Coulter)
Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Poster Session: A1. Novel Agents
Poster Number: 1079
4. Title: Pharmacokinetics-pharmacodynamics evaluation of tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide using the 10-day hollow-fiber in vitro infection model
Presenting Author: Brian VanScoy, B.S. (Director, Institute for Clinical Pharmacodynamics)
Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Poster Session: A2. PK/PD Studies
Poster Number: 1095
5. Title: Population pharmacokinetic analyses for tebipenem after the administration of tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide
Presenting Author: Harish Ganesan, M.S. (Institute for Clinical Pharmacodynamics)
Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Poster Session: A2. PK/PD Studies
