Smart Eye Announces Detlef Wilke as New VP of Automotive Solutions

Autor: Accesswire
16.09.2021, 14:12  |  34   |   |   

Smart Eye, the global leader in AI-based Driver Monitoring and Interior Sensing software, announced that it has appointed Detlef Wilke as new Vice President of Automotive Solutions.GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Smart Eye …

Smart Eye, the global leader in AI-based Driver Monitoring and Interior Sensing software, announced that it has appointed Detlef Wilke as new Vice President of Automotive Solutions.

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE) (OTC PINK:SMTEF) (FRA:SE9): As Vice President of Automotive Solutions, Detlef Wilke will be leading and growing the development of Smart Eye's Driver Monitoring and Interior Sensing solutions. The Automotive Solutions business area was founded in 2012 and has since established Smart Eye as the leading developer of Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software for the automotive industry. With 88 contracts with 13 OEMs, Smart Eye is the clear market leader, delivering its AI-based technology to several of the world's largest car manufacturers.

Detlef Wilke is taking over as Vice President of Automotive Solutions at a key point in the automotive industry's evolution. Recent legislation proposals in the US and China, as well as Euro NCAP's upcoming assessment protocol, all include driver detection technology as a mandatory safety feature, increasing pressure on car manufacturers to implement Driver Monitoring Systems in their upcoming car models.

Smart Eye's Driver Monitoring software is the best equipped solution to deliver on the requirements of Euro NCAP and the new regulations taking shape in the US and China. Since the recent acquisition of Emotion AI pioneer Affectiva, the company is also aptly positioned to lead and accelerate the rapidly growing Interior Sensing market.

"I am very happy to be joining the Smart Eye team at a time when the demand for DMS and Interior Sensing software solutions is rapidly growing", said Detlef Wilke, new Vice President of Automotive Solutions at Smart Eye. "Smart Eye's unparalleled domain expertise combined with their focus on quality and performance positions the company perfectly to lead this market, saving lives and improving our transportation experiences. I look forward to driving new growth opportunities, adding my experience and passion to the highly skilled and committed team."

"I am excited to welcome Detlef Wilke to Smart Eye," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "His deep technical expertise in building Interior Sensing systems and developing DMS solutions will be incredibly valuable for Smart Eye as we expand our automotive footprint."

Detlef Wilke is leaving his previous position at Aptiv (formerly Delphi) after 23 years with the company. His focus was on Driver Monitoring and Interior Sensing after seven years in a number of parallel roles, ranging from Technical Management, Project Leadership, and Solution and Quote Strategies Leadership. In his prior role he successfully built up and shaped business and technology in the areas of Driver- and Interior Monitoring. Previously, he was active in leading roles for OEM- and Aftermarket Connectivity Telematics hardware and software. As Chairman of the CLEPA Mirror Group for Euro NCAP Occupant Status Monitoring, Detlef was deeply involved in the NCAP and legislative strategies.

