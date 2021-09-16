checkAd

Aileron Therapeutics Presents New Clinical Data at ESMO Virtual Congress 2021 Supporting ALRN-6924’s Best-in-Class Potential as a Chemoprotective Agent

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 14:15  |  31   |   |   

  • Final results from completed Phase 1b trial in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) receiving second-line topotecan demonstrated ALRN-6924’s ability to reduce neutropenia, thrombocytopenia and anemia caused by chemotherapy, as well as the need for transfusions
  • Preliminary results from ongoing Phase 1 pharmacology study in healthy volunteers confirmed ALRN-6924’s optimal dose (0.3 mg/kg), its mechanism of action, and demonstrated time to onset, duration and magnitude of its pharmacodynamic effects
  • These new data will inform the design of anticipated future clinical studies to investigate ALRN-6924 as a chemoprotective agent in other p53-mutated cancers and with other types of chemotherapy
  • A precision medicine-based chemoprotective agent, ALRN-6924 is designed to selectively activate p53 in normal cells, thereby upregulating p21, which pauses cell cycle in normal cells but not in p53-mutated cancer cells

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients, today presented new clinical data at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021 supporting ALRN-6924’s best-in-class potential as a chemoprotective agent. The company presented final results from its completed Phase 1b trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) receiving second-line topotecan treatment, which demonstrated ALRN-6924’s ‘triple-play efficacy’ for the reduction of neutropenia, thrombocytopenia and anemia, as well as a reduction of platelet and red blood cell transfusions, as compared to historical controls. Aileron today also presented preliminary results from its ongoing Phase 1 pharmacology study of ALRN-6924, which confirmed 0.3 mg/kg as the optimal dose for ALRN-6924 and confirmed its novel p53 biomarker-driven mechanism of action, as well as its pharmacodynamic effects, including time to onset, magnitude and duration.

Aileron is developing ALRN-6924 to selectively protect healthy cells in patients with cancers that harbor p53 mutations to reduce or eliminate chemotherapy-induced side effects while preserving chemotherapy’s attack on cancer cells. ALRN-6924, a first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor, is designed to activate p53 in normal cells, which in turn upregulates p21, which pauses cell cycle in normal cells but not in p53-mutated cancer cells.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aileron Therapeutics Presents New Clinical Data at ESMO Virtual Congress 2021 Supporting ALRN-6924’s Best-in-Class Potential as a Chemoprotective Agent Final results from completed Phase 1b trial in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) receiving second-line topotecan demonstrated ALRN-6924’s ability to reduce neutropenia, thrombocytopenia and anemia caused by chemotherapy, as well as the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...