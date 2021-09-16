Aileron Therapeutics Presents New Clinical Data at ESMO Virtual Congress 2021 Supporting ALRN-6924’s Best-in-Class Potential as a Chemoprotective Agent

Final results from completed Phase 1b trial in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) receiving second-line topotecan demonstrated ALRN-6924’s ability to reduce neutropenia, thrombocytopenia and anemia caused by chemotherapy, as well as the need for transfusions



BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients, today presented new clinical data at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021 supporting ALRN-6924’s best-in-class potential as a chemoprotective agent. The company presented final results from its completed Phase 1b trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) receiving second-line topotecan treatment, which demonstrated ALRN-6924’s ‘triple-play efficacy’ for the reduction of neutropenia, thrombocytopenia and anemia, as well as a reduction of platelet and red blood cell transfusions, as compared to historical controls. Aileron today also presented preliminary results from its ongoing Phase 1 pharmacology study of ALRN-6924, which confirmed 0.3 mg/kg as the optimal dose for ALRN-6924 and confirmed its novel p53 biomarker-driven mechanism of action, as well as its pharmacodynamic effects, including time to onset, magnitude and duration.

Aileron is developing ALRN-6924 to selectively protect healthy cells in patients with cancers that harbor p53 mutations to reduce or eliminate chemotherapy-induced side effects while preserving chemotherapy’s attack on cancer cells. ALRN-6924, a first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor, is designed to activate p53 in normal cells, which in turn upregulates p21, which pauses cell cycle in normal cells but not in p53-mutated cancer cells.