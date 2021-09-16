Commitment to Industry Standards Continues as Calix Cloud Is Now Fully Compatible With 80+ Third-Party Gateways, Accelerating Innovation for All Broadband Businesses

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced it has surpassed the milestone of full compatibility for 80 non-Calix gateways and CPE devices with Calix Support Cloud. Achieving this milestone is possible because of Calix’s commitment to industry standards, such as the Broadband Forum (BBF) TR-069 specification. Similarly, all Calix GigaSpire BLAST systems can be managed by TR-069 compliant Automatic Configuration Servers (ACS) to automate remote provisioning and link a subscriber’s device to a broadband service provider’s (BSP) network and support teams. The industry leading GigaSpire BLAST systems enable BSPs to harness subscriber data to provide a seamless customer support experience, deliver Wi-Fi performance that excites subscribers (in part by virtually eliminating the need for mesh extenders), and offer revenue-generating cloud-based services subscribers love (such as parental controls and network security). Because Calix is committed to supporting BSPs at any point of their transformation journey, BSPs can still use legacy solutions while dramatically reducing unnecessary truck rolls and trouble-call escalations with Calix Support Cloud. They also maintain the flexibility to adopt standards-based gateways in the future.

Calix is further extending its commitment to industry standards by adding technical specifications such as Broadband Forum’s TR-369 and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements to its software stack. These specifications are particularly important components of a standardized broadband ecosystem because they enable BSPs of all sizes to tap out-of-the-box device management, monitoring, upgrade, and control capabilities. Such features further enhance the connected home experience—including premium managed Wi-Fi services delivered by GigaSpire BLAST systems and the Revenue EDGE solution. Leveraging TR-369 and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements, Calix will deliver high-speed telemetry and further expand its Experience Innovation Platform for GigaSpire BLAST systems with value-added, managed services and new cloud-based applications.

These specifications will enable BSPs to deliver a more complete solution for subscribers while providing deeper subscriber insights for BSPs. BSPs will be able to leverage rich, streaming, analytics that provide real-time insight into the subscriber experience. These new standards will also extend compatibility to the Internet of Things (IoT) devices that are proliferating in subscribers’ homes and businesses. Armed with technology that embraces these new standards, BSPs will be able to truly take control of the subscriber experience and ensure delivery of an exceptional experience.