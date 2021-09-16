checkAd

REMINDER: Jaguar Health to Host Investor Webcast Monday, September 20th at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that company management will host a webcast on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

When: Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Jaguar Kicks Off Educational Awareness Contest in Honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day

Jaguar, Napo Pharmaceuticals (Jaguar's wholly owned US subsidiary), and the Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo EU S.p.A., are deeply committed to recognizing and honoring the knowledge and expertise of Indigenous healers who first discovered the medicinal properties of specific plants. Many of the world's important pharmaceutical medicines were developed by studying the traditional medicine of Indigenous peoples.

In honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day (October 11, 2021), Jaguar has dedicated this fifth educational awareness contest in the company's series to recognizing and celebrating a few of the many Indigenous woman who have contributed greatly to the health and well-being of Indigenous peoples, the preservation of Indigenous cultures, and the protection of the natural world.

The winner will receive a copy of Plants, People, and Culture: The Science of Ethnobotany, by Michael Balick, Ph.D. and Paul Alan Cox, Ph.D. - a fantastic book that features information about Jaguar ethnobotanist Steven King, Ph.D., the company's Chief Sustainable Supply, Ethnobotanical Research & IP Officer. Dr. Balick, a member of the scientific strategy team for Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative, is a specialist in healing plants and toxic plants and their use by Indigenous peoples and is considered one of the world's leading ethnobotanists and economic botanists. Ethnobotanist Dr. Cox was named by TIME magazine named as one of 11 "Heroes of Medicine" for his work in ethnobotanical drug discovery. He was awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize, sometimes called the Nobel Prize of the Environment, for his efforts in preserving Samoan rainforests.

