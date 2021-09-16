Talisker Completes Acquisition of New Carolin Gold Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of New Carolin Gold Corp. ("New …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of New Carolin Gold Corp. ("New Carolin") pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, each former New Carolin shareholder is entitled to receive 0.3196 of a Talisker common share for each New Carolin common share held. Following completion of the Arrangement, Talisker has 274,829,052 common shares issued and outstanding, of which approximately 6.8% are owned by former New Carolin shareholders. Terry Harbort, President and Chief Executive Officer of Talisker, commented, "Talisker is very pleased to have closed the acquisition of New Carolin Gold Corp. The Ladner Gold Project, with a permitted compliant resource and significant exploration upside is connected by major roads to all of our other projects. With geological characteristics similar to our Bralorne Gold Project, we are excited to begin our exploration on this underexplored mineral belt."