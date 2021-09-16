Talisker Completes Acquisition of New Carolin Gold Corp.
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of New Carolin Gold Corp. ("New Carolin") pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, each former New Carolin shareholder is entitled to receive 0.3196 of a Talisker common share for each New Carolin common share held. Following completion of the Arrangement, Talisker has 274,829,052 common shares issued and outstanding, of which approximately 6.8% are owned by former New Carolin shareholders.
Terry Harbort, President and Chief Executive Officer of Talisker, commented, "Talisker is very pleased to have closed the acquisition of New Carolin Gold Corp. The Ladner Gold Project, with a permitted compliant resource and significant exploration upside is connected by major roads to all of our other projects. With geological characteristics similar to our Bralorne Gold Project, we are excited to begin our exploration on this underexplored mineral belt."
Delisting of New Carolin Shares
Talisker intends to cause New Carolin to delist its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares of Talisker issued pursuant to the Arrangement are expected to be listed and posted for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about September 17, 2021.
It is intended that New Carolin will continue to be a reporting issuer. In connection with the completion of the Arrangement, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has been appointed as the auditors of New Carolin and Crowe MacKay LLP, New Carolin's previous auditors, has been terminated.
About Talisker Resources Ltd.
Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.
