Coreo AG: Annual General Meeting - extremely high approval rates for all draft resolutions

In the course of the regular re-election, Coreo strengthens its competence in real estate on the Supervisory Board

Draft resolutions adopted with more than 99% approval by shareholders

Frankfurt am Main, 16 September 2021 - All of the draft resolutions proposed at Coreo AG's Annual General Meeting, which was held in virtual form, received an approval rate of more than 99%. Altogether, 68.69% of the company's share capital was represented.

Coreo AG can continue its planned growth course without any change with the creation of new authorised capital in the amount of EUR 8,770,230 as well as conditional capital in the amount of EUR 7,522,230. In the course of the regular elections, Coreo's real estate expertise and network were expanded once again. By electing Jürgen Faè and Dr. Christoph Jeannée to the Supervisory Board, Coreo AG succeeded in gaining two proven real estate professionals who have been active in different areas of the real estate market for many years. Stefan Schütze, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, also expressed his thanks on behalf of Marin Marinov, Chairman of the Managing Board, to the retiring members of the Supervisory Board, Axel-Günter Benkner and Dr. Friedrich Schmitz, for their support and many years of assistance to the company. Both were no longer available for re-election.

On the website of Coreo AG in the section "Investors" under "Annual General Meeting", the voting results are available.



About Coreo AG

Coreo AG, with headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, is a portfolio developer with a focus on German commercial and residential real estate. The real estate portfolio of existing and development properties forms the cornerstone of the company's three pillars of income: income from letting, sales and valuation. Investments are made in real estate with considerable potential for value appreciation with existing development needs, preferably in medium-sized centres and with a volume of EUR 5-20 million, as part of the value-creating growth strategy (sweet spot). The objective is to create an efficiently managed, high-yield real estate portfolio with a volume of EUR 400 - 500 million over the next few years by means of prudent development and the sale of non-strategic objects.

