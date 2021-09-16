checkAd

DGAP-News Coreo AG: Annual General Meeting - extremely high approval rates for all draft resolutions

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.09.2021, 14:30  |  15   |   |   

DGAP-News: Coreo AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Coreo AG: Annual General Meeting - extremely high approval rates for all draft resolutions

16.09.2021 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Coreo AG: Annual General Meeting - extremely high approval rates for all draft resolutions

  • In the course of the regular re-election, Coreo strengthens its competence in real estate on the Supervisory Board
  • Draft resolutions adopted with more than 99% approval by shareholders

Frankfurt am Main, 16 September 2021 - All of the draft resolutions proposed at Coreo AG's Annual General Meeting, which was held in virtual form, received an approval rate of more than 99%. Altogether, 68.69% of the company's share capital was represented.

Coreo AG can continue its planned growth course without any change with the creation of new authorised capital in the amount of EUR 8,770,230 as well as conditional capital in the amount of EUR 7,522,230. In the course of the regular elections, Coreo's real estate expertise and network were expanded once again. By electing Jürgen Faè and Dr. Christoph Jeannée to the Supervisory Board, Coreo AG succeeded in gaining two proven real estate professionals who have been active in different areas of the real estate market for many years. Stefan Schütze, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, also expressed his thanks on behalf of Marin Marinov, Chairman of the Managing Board, to the retiring members of the Supervisory Board, Axel-Günter Benkner and Dr. Friedrich Schmitz, for their support and many years of assistance to the company. Both were no longer available for re-election.

On the website of Coreo AG in the section "Investors" under "Annual General Meeting", the voting results are available.


About Coreo AG
Coreo AG, with headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, is a portfolio developer with a focus on German commercial and residential real estate. The real estate portfolio of existing and development properties forms the cornerstone of the company's three pillars of income: income from letting, sales and valuation. Investments are made in real estate with considerable potential for value appreciation with existing development needs, preferably in medium-sized centres and with a volume of EUR 5-20 million, as part of the value-creating growth strategy (sweet spot). The objective is to create an efficiently managed, high-yield real estate portfolio with a volume of EUR 400 - 500 million over the next few years by means of prudent development and the sale of non-strategic objects.

Contact:
Coreo AG
Andrea Glaab
Investor Relations
Grüneburgweg 18
D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0

16.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Coreo AG
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 2193 96-0
Fax: +49 69 2193 96-150
E-mail: ir@coreo.de
Internet: www.coreo.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6
WKN: A0B9VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1233648

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1233648  16.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233648&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCoreo Akt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Coreo AG - Neuer Name, neues Konzept, die alte Nanostart AG jetzt mit Immobilien auf den Spuren der
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Coreo AG: Annual General Meeting - extremely high approval rates for all draft resolutions DGAP-News: Coreo AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Coreo AG: Annual General Meeting - extremely high approval rates for all draft resolutions 16.09.2021 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Coreo AG: Annual …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker im zweiten Quartal mit deutlicher Ergebnissteigerung gegenüber Vorjahr - Jahresprognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CPU Softwarehouse AG: CPU senkt Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: niiio beschließt Ausgabe von Aktienoptionen für Vorstand und Mitarbeiter
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrDGAP-News: Coreo AG: Hauptversammlung - sehr hohe Zustimmungsquoten zu allen Beschlussvorlagen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21DGAP-News: Coreo pursues growth course with logistics property
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21DGAP-News: Coreo setzt mit Logistikimmobilie Wachstumskurs fort
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Coreo: EBIT verbessert, Verlust vergrößert sich dennoch
4investors | Kommentare
03.09.21DGAP-News: Coreo announces consolidated half-year report (IFRS)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21DGAP-News: Coreo gibt Konzernhalbjahreszahlen (IFRS) bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): Buy
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
19.08.21Coreo: Portfolioausbau im Rekordtempo
Aktien Global | Analysen: kaufen
19.08.21Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): Kaufen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen