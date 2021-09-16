checkAd

CynergisTek Announces 3-Year Cybersecurity Services Contract with Leading Sales Enablement Firm

Redspin, a division of CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK) announces a $300,000 multi-year Resilience Partner Program agreement to provide annual security risk assessments, penetration testing, and advisory services expanding its services outside of healthcare for a leading globally recognized sales enablement firm with nearly 2,000 customers.

“We were one of the first companies to offer a partnership program in the healthcare space, an industry targeted for its sensitive data, and with the threat landscape increasing and cyber-attacks becoming more sophisticated, no particular industry is out of reach, especially technology firms who capture, store, and process their clients' data through API connections,” says Mac McMillan, CEO and President of CynergisTek. “Our Resilience Partner Program acts as an extension of an organization’s security and privacy teams and data has shown that when a client is committed to improving their security posture, our partner clients have improved their NIST CSF scores year over year and have built up resilience for their organization. This win highlights the recognition of value and importance our partner program is gaining outside of our traditional healthcare provider customer base.”

The Resilience Partner Program is a long-term partnership to help clients reduce cyber risk and shore up their defenses by outlining goals and setting a course to meet those goals. Baseline services include annual risk assessments and testing to identify gaps and clients can choose to include value-added services to help remediate gaps, build out policies and procedures, provide experienced security and privacy resources, and conduct exercises and validation services to test the effectiveness of their people, processes, and technology. The true value of the Resilience Partner Program is the expertise and coach-to-client led support CynergisTek provides every step of the journey -- ensuring clients have an approach that responds every day by being prepared and rehearsed.

“The evolution of our non-healthcare clients into our flagship partner program, which used to be known as CAPP, the updated Resilience Partner Program (RPP) is an important milestone in our efforts to bring our expertise in helping organizations build out and manage their data protection programs,” said Paul Anthony, CFO of CynergisTek. “Expanding our core services is a key element of our plan to get back to double-digit growth.”

