checkAd

Metromile Enterprise Integrates Dwolla to Automate Insurance Claims Payments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 14:30  |  14   |   |   

Insurers can offer digital, real-time payments to resolve claims more quickly and accurately

SAN FRANCISCO and DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile Enterprise Solutions, LLC the cloud-based technology platform used by global property and casualty insurers to automate insurance claims, today announced an integration with Dwolla, a modern payments platform, into its no-code claims automation platform Metromile STREAMLINE.

With Metromile STREAMLINE and Dwolla, insurers worldwide can offer digital claims payments, including Real-time Payments via the RTP Network, Automated Clearing House (ACH) transfers via the ACH Network or Push-to-Debit disbursements, helping to resolve claims more quickly and accurately.

Insurers can improve their customer experience, employee efficiency and reduce loss adjustment expenses by adopting digital payments. More than three out of four insurance claims are paid by paper checks, which can lead to delays as long as seven or more additional days and transaction costs ten times higher than digital payments.

“The majority of consumers want digital payments to receive their much-needed funds sooner, but many insurers cannot meet these needs with their current technology and processes. Our integration of Dwolla into Metromile STREAMLINE empowers insurers to provide multiple payment options and modernize their claims experience with greater efficiency and flexibility,” said Metromile Enterprise General Manager Amrish Singh.

Insurers and other companies are choosing Dwolla’s payment platform to seamlessly send payments programmatically. A single integration with Dwolla’s application programming interface (API), can give businesses the flexibility to initiate transfers across multiple payment methods, including ACH, Push-to-Debit and Real-Time Payment transfers for an ideal experience and more affordable cost.

“Our partnership with Metromile is a win-win for both the policyholder and the insurer,” says Dave Glaser, Dwolla’s President and COO. “Because we are so accustomed to digital interactions, archaic processes such as waiting for a check really stand out. Especially during time sensitive situations, being able to digitally transfer payments is not only more timely—it’s more affordable. Both sides of the transaction win with our partnership.”

Metromile STREAMLINE uses sophisticated data science modeling to reduce repetitive tasks done by claims adjusters and handlers so that they can spend more time providing service for claimants and customers with more complex needs.

To learn how to start providing digital claims payments to your claimants and customers, visit enterprise.metromile.com to schedule a free demo.

About Metromile
Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW) is a leading digital insurance platform in the United States. With data science as its foundation, Metromile offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile instead of the industry’s reliance on approximations that have historically made prices unfair. Metromile’s digitally native offering is built around the modern driver’s needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer.

In addition, through Metromile Enterprise, it licenses its technology platform to insurance companies around the world. This cloud-based software as a service enables carriers to operate with greater efficiency, automate claims to expedite resolution, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of employees.

For more information about Metromile, visit www.metromile.com and enterprise.metromile.com.

About Dwolla
Dwolla, Inc. is a fintech company helping innovative organizations digitally transform their payments. Dwolla's robust platform and low-code API simplifies the complex process of integrating with the various payment networks. Since 2016, businesses have white-labeled Dwolla's modern payment technology to program payments in real time, the same day or to a debit card. Today, the most innovative companies are programming their payments with Dwolla—or they should be.

For more information about Dwolla visit www.dwolla.com.

Contacts
Metromile Public Relations
press@metromile.com

Metromile Investor Relations
ir@metromile.com

Dwolla
media@dwolla.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab0a566c-dc24-4ff1 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdf67c42-fba3-42a8 ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Metromile Enterprise Integrates Dwolla to Automate Insurance Claims Payments Insurers can offer digital, real-time payments to resolve claims more quickly and accuratelySAN FRANCISCO and DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Metromile Enterprise Solutions, LLC the cloud-based technology platform used by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...