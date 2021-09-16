Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center Selects Phunware for Comprehensive Mobile Healthcare Solution

Incorporated in 1942, YRMC is the region’s leading not-for-profit healthcare system, with two acute care hospitals, a network of primary and specialty care clinics, outpatient health and wellness centers, cardiac diagnostic centers and outpatient medical imaging centers. Together, YRMC’s network of services provides medical care and wellness resources to a geographic area encompassing 5,500 square miles and covering the communities of Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Dewey, Humboldt, Mayer, Paulden, Bagdad, Yarnell, Kirkland, Skull Valley and Crown King.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has secured a new Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) contract win that will give Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center (“YRMC”) in Prescott, Arizona a new digital front door application portfolio for mobile.

Phunware’s digital front door enables feature-rich mobile application solutions for healthcare providers that eliminate the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions while simultaneously offering staff, patients and visitors a far more simplistic, cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. Capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders

Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding

Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal performance of MaaS Location Based Services (LBS)

to ensure optimal performance of Mobile bill pay

Staff directory

Analytics

“We are thrilled to work with the YRMC team, who are committed to ensuring that their patients, visitors and clinicians have access to cutting edge technology that demystifies the continuum of care,” said Alan S. Knitowski , President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “By tech-enabling the healthcare experience at YRMC, we expect to see improvements in operational efficiencies and financial performance, as well as in clinical health outcomes.”

