Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $527,500 Private Placement of Units

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (“Imperialˮ or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: IPG) is pleased to announce that it closed the second and last tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of 3,516,666 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit, for an aggregate gross proceeds $527,500. The Corporation was thus able to raise a total of $1,346,500 in the Offering with both tranches. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share (each a “Share”) and one (1) a Share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one (1) additional Share of the Corporation at a price of $0.20 over a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing date.



The Corporation will use the proceeds of the Offering to complete exploration on the Corporation’s Crater Lake TG Zone scandium-rare earth deposit, optimize the metallurgical test work for the project, collect a 50t bulk sample from the property, with the objective of delivering a 43-101 Resource Report and a Preliminary Economic Assessment, and for other corporate purposes. The bulk sample will ultimately be used for input in a planned scandium recovery pilot plant.