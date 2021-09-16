Phillips Edison & Company to Present at BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

CINCINNATI, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will present at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.



PECO’s management will also be participating in individual meetings with investors at the conference. To request a meeting, please contact your BofA representative or contact PECO at InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com.