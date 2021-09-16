checkAd

Caliditas Says MAA Review of Nefecon Delayed 3 Months in Europe

Autor: PLX AI
16.09.2021, 14:32  |  16   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Calliditas Updated regulatory timeline for review of MAA in Europe.European Medicine Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) has decided to continue the assessment of the marketing authorization application (MAA) for …

  • (PLX AI) – Calliditas Updated regulatory timeline for review of MAA in Europe.
  • European Medicine Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) has decided to continue the assessment of the marketing authorization application (MAA) for Nefecon under standard procedure assessment timelines, insted of accelerated assessment
  • Calliditas estimates a potential impact of 3 months on the previously communicated timelines
  • Calliditas estimates expected decision by EMA in the first quarter, 2022
Calliditas Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Caliditas Says MAA Review of Nefecon Delayed 3 Months in Europe (PLX AI) – Calliditas Updated regulatory timeline for review of MAA in Europe.European Medicine Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) has decided to continue the assessment of the marketing authorization application (MAA) for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
LPKF Laser Gets Order from Solar Customer for EUR 10 Million
Andritz Targets 2022-2024 EBITA Margin 8-9%
Wacker Chemie Raises Revenue, EBITDA Outlook as Q3 Beats Consensus
Daimler Truck: Deppen Succeeds Schick as China/Japan/India Head
Jenoptik to More Than Double Production at Dresden Faciliy
Bayer Says Vitrakvi Updated Analysis Confirms Efficacy, Tolerability in TRK Fusion Cancer
Cyan Raises EUR 8 Million Selling Shares at EUR 3.22 per Share
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
EDPR Gets Power Purchase Agreement for 127.5 MW Projects in Spain
Titel
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Nordic Paper Stocks Dive After Danske Downgrades
Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:14 UhrCalliditas Competitor Travere Outlicenses IgAN Therapy to Vifor Pharma
PLX AI | Analysen
15.09.21Calliditas Seen Falling at Least 10% After FDA Delays Nefecon
PLX AI | Analysen
14.09.21Calliditas Says FDA Extends PDUFA Goal Date for Nefecon to Dec. 15
PLX AI | Analysen
19.08.21Calliditas Q2 Operating Loss SEK 159.4 Million
PLX AI | Analysen