BLACKHAWK GROWTHS MINDBIO THERAPETUICS PLANS TO COMMERVIALIZE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY GENERATED FROM UNIVERSITY OF AUCKLAND CLINICAL TRIAL IN PSYCHEDELIC THERAPY IN ADVANCED STAGE CANCER PATIENTS

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.09.2021, 14:41  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: Blackhawk Growth Corp. / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Study
16.09.2021 / 14:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia - September 16, 2021 - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Company" or "Blackhawk") is pleased to provide an update on MindBio Therapeutics Pty Ltd. ("MindBio Therapeutics"), a clinical stage drug development company conducting research into microdosing and medicinal use of psychedelic medicine.

MindBio Theraepeutics plans to commercialize the intellectual property generated from the University of Auckland clinical trial in psychedelic assisted therapy in advanced-stage cancer patients. The administration of high-dose psychedelic compounds has shown clinically significant benefits in the treatment of psychological distress in advanced cancer patients. However, psychedelics at high doses can vividly alter perceptions; an experience that poses challenges in this vulnerable population.

'Microdosing' - repeated administration of psychedelics in low doses does not alter perceptions but may offer similar benefit in reducing anxiety, depression and existential distress. This study will evaluate the feasibility of conducting a randomised controlled trial comparing psychedelic-microdose assisted in people who have advanced cancer, anxiety or depression.

Participants will be randomised to receive psychotherapy alongside doses of either an LSD microdose or placebo. The feasibility, acceptability, safety and potential psychological benefits of this intervention will be assessed. The findings will inform the development of a larger trial and provide initial indication of potential benefits of psychedelic microdosing in advanced cancer.

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk is an investment holding looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies. It has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and cannabidiol industries in both Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of companies includes Sac Pharma, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food, NuWave Foods, and MindBio Therapeutics. Blackhawk continues to bring its investments to cash flow and is growing at an exceeding pace.

