checkAd

Artificial Intelligence Improves Decision-Making in Global Telemedicine Market Booting Uptake, Says Fairfield Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 14:45  |  30   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergence of COVID-19 has led to an upsurge in telemedicine with patients avoiding walk-in-clinics for fear of infection. This has been observed in both developed and emerging economies. For e.g. – telemedicine consultation surged 40% in April 2020 in the U.S. alone. As per a report by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, implementing telemedicine enables the provision of more effective patient care delivery. e-Care and e-ICU minimise adverse effects or symptoms from going untreated by raising safety standards and providing high-quality healthcare.

Fairfield Market Research Logo

The global telemedicine market is anticipated to be worth $82.7 Bn in 2020 and grow to $152.1 Bn by 2025, recording an impressive CAGR of 19% for the period.

Get a Sample Copy of Telemedicine Market: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/telemedicine-market/request-sample 

Widespread Acceptance of Digital Technology a Major Driver in the Telemedicine Market

Remote patient monitoring is rife with potential in the telemedicine market with digital heart rate monitors, digital blood pressure cuffs, and automatic insulin pumps being prime examples. The willingness of patients to adopt new technology for superior care is one of the biggest drivers in the telemedicine market. In a survey by VivaLNK, 66% of patients over 40 were ready to wear a Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) device if it resulted in fewer doctor visits.

Huge Datasets and Artificial Intelligence an Ideal Combination in the Telemedicine Market

Recently, there has been a spike in digital data generated by both patients and healthcare providers. Simultaneously, there has been a shift towards automated aggregation of patient data and universal electronic health records through information technology. The presence of large datasets combined with unprecedented developments in computational data science provides unique opportunities for actionable insights that could improve health outcomes and permit better decision-making by artificial intelligence (AI), boding well for stakeholders in the telemedicine market.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Artificial Intelligence Improves Decision-Making in Global Telemedicine Market Booting Uptake, Says Fairfield Market Research LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The emergence of COVID-19 has led to an upsurge in telemedicine with patients avoiding walk-in-clinics for fear of infection. This has been observed in both developed and emerging economies. For e.g. – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Prenetics, a Global Leader in Genomic and Diagnostic Testing, to Become Publicly Traded on the ...
Global Cannabis Edibles Market to be worth Around USD 13,654.3 Million By 2025 with CAGR of 30.5% ...
NAVER Cloud Aims to Become a Top 3 Cloud Service Provider in APAC with Massive Investment in ...
Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh
MIAX to Launch Suite of BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX
How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - ...
Global Graphite Market Observes an Upward Growth Trend as Li-ion Battery Production Gains Momentum, ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Blockchain Tech Appears in a Myriad of Financial Applications
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...