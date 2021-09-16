DGAP-News: MyPos Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous myPOS Announces Unprecedented Growth 16.09.2021 / 14:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / myPOS, the innovative fintech company serving small and medium-sized businesses, today announces its exceptional summer results. "In August, our merchants transacted 10 million times for a value higher than 500 million euros. That means four transactions per second," said Jean Beaubois, myPOS World Chief Strategy Officer.

"We are witnessing 80 percent year-on-year growth and are very happy to see that our merchants are open for business and doing well," Beaubois added.

Despite the effects of COVID-19 on SMEs, myPOS has entered 2021 in a very strong position. Over the past year, myPOS has also unveiled new solutions to help businesses navigate the operating restrictions brought by the lockdowns. This includes the innovative Soft POS solution myPOS Glass and the latest product launch of myPOS Online. myPOS Glass enables merchants to take payments via cards, mobile wallets and NFC wearables on their Android phones while myPOS Online helps SMEs launch online stores at no added cost.

"Thousands of new merchants were attracted by myPOS Glass," shared Beaubois. "And because our solutions always directly respond to the customers' needs, the growth follows."

The unprecedented growth is a great milestone in the journey of myPOS to become the number one in-store and online sales platform for entrepreneurs across Europe. It also proves the scalability and stability of the myPOS platform, which offers the widest range of POS devices on the EU market.

"We look forward to hearing from those who want to help us continue revolutionizing the financial services for merchants," said Beaubois. Don't miss the opportunity to meet the myPOS team and talk to leading experts in the payment services industry at booth C32 at Money 20/20 - the largest event of the fintech scene. Please email pr@mypos.com to book a private appointment with myPOS at the event happening in Amsterdam Sept. 21-23

About myPOS

myPOS is an innovative fintech company serving small and medium-sized business clients across the European Economic Area and Switzerland. It provides easy and convenient in-store, online and on-the-go payment solutions for over 130 000 businesses in over 30 European countries. For its innovations in the payments industry, myPOS has won many prestigious awards such as: the Best POS Innovation by the Merchant Payments Ecosystem in 2019; the Best B2B payments company by the Breakthrough Awards program in 2020; the Best SME Omnichannel Payments Platform by SME News' UK Enterprise Awards in 2020 and the B2B Innovation Award from FinTech Breakthrough Awards this March. Find out more at www.mypos.com.

