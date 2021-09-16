checkAd

Pure Extracts Ships Initial Order of Edible Gummies to Alberta

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 14:45  |  21   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has shipped its initial order of edible gummies via its distribution partner to Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC).

The shipment includes both Pure Chews THC gummies as well as Pure Chews ultra-high potency CBD gummies. Flavours include Fire Burst, Mango, Strawberry and Blue Raspberry. All the Company’s SKUs utilize a proprietary manufacturing system licensed from US based Taste-T, LLC, the manufacturer of the successful Fireball Cinnamon gummies, to produce and package branded gummies that come in unique blister packaging offering convenience and guaranteeing freshness. We anticipate that Fire Burst, like its US counterpart, will be one of the top selling gummies in the Canadian market.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are excited to have shipped our first gummie order to the Province of Alberta and are looking forward to a successful long-term relationship with AGLC that leads to a satisfied customer base and a significant contribution to our annual revenue. We have created the high-quality products that consumers now demand and believe that we will quickly build brand loyalty with both legacy and new entrants in the edible space.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Ben Nikolaevsky
Ben Nikolaevsky
CEO and Director

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts Technology Corp. features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act on September 25, 2020, and its Sales Amendment on July 19, 2021. The Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pure Extracts Ships Initial Order of Edible Gummies to Alberta VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...