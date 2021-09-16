Pure Extracts Ships Initial Order of Edible Gummies to Alberta

The shipment includes both Pure Chews THC gummies as well as Pure Chews ultra-high potency CBD gummies. Flavours include Fire Burst, Mango, Strawberry and Blue Raspberry. All the Company’s SKUs utilize a proprietary manufacturing system licensed from US based Taste-T, LLC, the manufacturer of the successful Fireball Cinnamon gummies, to produce and package branded gummies that come in unique blister packaging offering convenience and guaranteeing freshness. We anticipate that Fire Burst, like its US counterpart, will be one of the top selling gummies in the Canadian market.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp . (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has shipped its initial order of edible gummies via its distribution partner to Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC).

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are excited to have shipped our first gummie order to the Province of Alberta and are looking forward to a successful long-term relationship with AGLC that leads to a satisfied customer base and a significant contribution to our annual revenue. We have created the high-quality products that consumers now demand and believe that we will quickly build brand loyalty with both legacy and new entrants in the edible space.”

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts Technology Corp. features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act on September 25, 2020, and its Sales Amendment on July 19, 2021. The Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.