Hims & Hers Expands Women’s Health Offerings With Support For Urinary Tract Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, recently expanded its women’s health offerings with the recent launch of a D-Mannose dietary supplement powder to support urinary tract health on ForHers.com. This most recent holistic offering reiterates the company’s mission to provide consumers with products - both over the counter and prescription, as recommended by medical practitioners - access to the health solutions they need without the hassles accompanied by traditional methods.

“Roughly 3 or 4 in 10 women who experience an initial urinary tract infection (UTI) will face another one within six months. There’s a clear need for ways to be proactive about urinary tract health,” said Hilary Coles, co-founder and SVP of Brand & Innovation, Hims & Hers. “It is important to have holistic, over the counter options to promote the various elements of women’s health, which is why we are now offering these tasty single-serve packets formulated with vitamins and electrolytes that have been shown to help maintain urinary tract balance.”