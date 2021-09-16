Hims & Hers Expands Women’s Health Offerings With Support For Urinary Tract Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, recently expanded its women’s health offerings with the recent launch of a D-Mannose dietary supplement powder to support urinary tract health on ForHers.com. This most recent holistic offering reiterates the company’s mission to provide consumers with products - both over the counter and prescription, as recommended by medical practitioners - access to the health solutions they need without the hassles accompanied by traditional methods.
“Roughly 3 or 4 in 10 women who experience an initial urinary tract infection (UTI) will face another one within six months. There’s a clear need for ways to be proactive about urinary tract health,” said Hilary Coles, co-founder and SVP of Brand & Innovation, Hims & Hers. “It is important to have holistic, over the counter options to promote the various elements of women’s health, which is why we are now offering these tasty single-serve packets formulated with vitamins and electrolytes that have been shown to help maintain urinary tract balance.”
The powder, which comes in packages of 10 cranberry-raspberry flavored single-serve packets, supports a healthy urinary system with a combination of D-Mannose, a sugar found in cranberry juice, three electrolytes (calcium, magnesium and potassium) and antioxidants (vitamins C and B6). Consumers can purchase as part of a discounted subscription or as a one-time purchase.
In addition to the UT powder, the company offers a wide variety of sexual health products and services including access to treatment for erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, genital herpes and cold sores, condoms and lubricants, vibrators and birth control pills, as well as a variety of wellness supplements including unflavored collagen protein powder, and biotin gummies. For more information about the D-Mannose Powder, please visit www.forhers.com/sexual-health/ut-powder.
About Hims & Hers
Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005089/en/Hims & Hers Health Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare