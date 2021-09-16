checkAd

Hims & Hers Expands Women’s Health Offerings With Support For Urinary Tract Health

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 14:57  |  21   |   |   

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, recently expanded its women’s health offerings with the recent launch of a D-Mannose dietary supplement powder to support urinary tract health on ForHers.com. This most recent holistic offering reiterates the company’s mission to provide consumers with products - both over the counter and prescription, as recommended by medical practitioners - access to the health solutions they need without the hassles accompanied by traditional methods.

“Roughly 3 or 4 in 10 women who experience an initial urinary tract infection (UTI) will face another one within six months. There’s a clear need for ways to be proactive about urinary tract health,” said Hilary Coles, co-founder and SVP of Brand & Innovation, Hims & Hers. “It is important to have holistic, over the counter options to promote the various elements of women’s health, which is why we are now offering these tasty single-serve packets formulated with vitamins and electrolytes that have been shown to help maintain urinary tract balance.”

The powder, which comes in packages of 10 cranberry-raspberry flavored single-serve packets, supports a healthy urinary system with a combination of D-Mannose, a sugar found in cranberry juice, three electrolytes (calcium, magnesium and potassium) and antioxidants (vitamins C and B6). Consumers can purchase as part of a discounted subscription or as a one-time purchase.

In addition to the UT powder, the company offers a wide variety of sexual health products and services including access to treatment for erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, genital herpes and cold sores, condoms and lubricants, vibrators and birth control pills, as well as a variety of wellness supplements including unflavored collagen protein powder, and biotin gummies. For more information about the D-Mannose Powder, please visit www.forhers.com/sexual-health/ut-powder.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

Hims & Hers Health Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hims & Hers Expands Women’s Health Offerings With Support For Urinary Tract Health Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, recently expanded its women’s health offerings with the recent …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
AVANGRID’s Vineyard Wind I Joint Venture Reaches Financial Close
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Hims & Hers Partners with REVOLVE to Help More Consumers Access High Quality, Personalized Health and Wellness Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Hims & Hers Health to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Wachstumsmotor Telemedizin : Diese Firma überrascht immer wieder - genial wie Amazon!
biotechradar | Kommentare
Anzeige
07.09.21Hims & Hers Partners With Rob Gronkowski to Bring Awareness to Men’s Health Issues and Treatment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Spencer Lee to Step Down as Hims & Hers Health Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Following Strong Growth, Hims & Hers Appoints Chief Growth Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.08.21RENDITE im GESUNDHEITS-SEKTOR: Spektakuläre Entwicklung! Erreicht diese Firma schon über 100 Mio. EBITA im nächsten Jahr?
biotechradar | Kommentare
Anzeige