Entourage Health Launches Mary’s Medicinals Transdermal Cannabis Patches in Canada

Innovative suite of Mary’s line-up produced locally now includes Transdermal Patches in CBD, THC and 1:1 formulations that offer a novel, alternative path to cannabinoid delivery



With over 40 medical product SKUs available to patients across Canada, as of late September 2021, Starseed Medicinal clients will have exclusive access to Mary’s Transdermal Patches

Company also provides business update on CannTx acquisition slated to close October 2021



TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce the Canadian launch of acclaimed Mary's Medicinals Transdermal Patches (“Transdermal Patches”)*. Mary’s Medicinals is part of the Mary’s Brands ("Mary's") portfolio and a BellRock Brands Inc. company ("BellRock") (CSE: BRCK.U). As the exclusive manufacturer and licensed distributor for Mary's suite of products in Canada, Entourage launches Mary’s Transdermal Patches in CBD, THC and 1:1 formulations that will be available first to the Company’s Starseed Medicinal patients as of late September 2021. Products are expected to expand into the adult-use retail market later this year.

Mary’s Transdermal Patches – when applied as a skin adhesive – could act as a novel and discreet delivery method containing a THC, CBD and/or balanced 1:1 dosed formula and are made with ingredients which are known to promote transdermal* effects (absorption into body through the skin).

"With the launch of Mary’s Transdermal Patches, we are taking a major step forward in offering our clients with unique cannabis delivery methods for their self-care journey - and more critically, could offer an alternative to debilitating opioid use with a portfolio of safe and regulated cannabis delivery systems," said Joseph Mele, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Sales & Marketing. “Our roots in medical run deep and we are fully committed to the continued expansion of our medical portfolio that now includes over 40 SKUs of innovative products developed alongside forward-thinking partners that allow us to cater to a wider range of consumers seeking a discreet interface for cannabis consumption."