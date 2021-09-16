Supernova Energy Provides Corporate Update

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Supernova Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) ("SUPERNOVA" or the "Company") a U.S. based oil and gas production and exploration company, is pleased to announce the Company has made progress with the …

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Supernova Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) ("SUPERNOVA" or the "Company") a U.S. based oil and gas production and exploration company, is pleased to announce the Company has made progress with the approval of its application for OTCIQ designation with OTCmarkets.com. Along with the first step of the stop sign removal and becoming pink limited information. Currently, the Company is intending to meet the regulatory deadline imposed by the Securities and Exchange commission and OTCMarkets to become pink current. The Company still holds various working interests in several oil and gas wells in the state of Kansas and Kentucky. Kevin Malone CEO of Supernova Energy Inc. commented- "Our team is working diligently on our financials and disclosure to bring us current as the new rules come into effect.We also can see the shift the world is taking to ‘go green'. With that, timing is right to start looking into diversifying our business model and lower our environmental impact. We look forward to sharing more information in the coming weeks."