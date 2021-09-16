Siemens Mobility to present Airlink Wireless Radio System in Live DemoCast

Highlights New Capabilities in the 900 MHz Railroad Frequency BandNANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas"), a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned …

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas"), a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), today announced that Siemens Mobility will be holding a live DemoCast illustrating their new Airlink Wireless Radio System for the North American Rail Market. The family of Airlink Mission Critical IoT (MC-IoT) radios are the result of Siemens Mobility's exclusive partnership with Ondas Networks to bring next generation wireless products to the North American Rail Market. These new Airlink products are based on Ondas Networks' standards-based (IEEE 802.16s) software defined radio technology.

The live demonstration will be held this Friday, September 17th at 1:00 PM ET as part of Progressive Railroading's Demo Week of innovative products and services in the rail industry. The demonstration will highlight the advanced capabilities of the Siemens-branded Airlink wireless products in the newly allocated 900 MHz railroad band. The wireless products offer the rail industry many benefits including a cost-effective migration path from today's single purpose, legacy, proprietary wireless networks to IP-enabled, wide-area communication networks for mission-critical rail applications. The live demonstration will show new scalability by enabling the aggregation of non-adjacent frequency channels for increased capacity, the use of time division duplexing for greater efficiency and additional high performance and security characteristics.

"Reliable, wireless connectivity is a key enabler of the digitalization of our railroads and will pave the way for increased automation." said Tobias Bauer, Senior Vice President Rail Infrastructure, Siemens Mobility Inc. "With our new Airlink Radios from Siemens Mobility and Ondas Networks, we are making advances in private wireless networking and creating new standards to build the next-generation of IP-based communication."

"Siemens Mobility continues to be our ideal partner to accelerate the adoption of our wireless technology," stated Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Networks. "Furthermore, our relationship with Siemens continues to grow beyond the North American Rail Market and now includes new development programs to address worldwide rail markets. We look forward to the continued progression of our partnership to bring even greater innovation to MC-IoT markets."