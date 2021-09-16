Validic Empowers Physicians and Care Managers to Manage Personal Health Data at Scale

Validic's best-in-class strategy is supported by its deep integration into clinical workflows and care pathways and its simple application design for consumer engagement

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American remote patient monitoring (RPM) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Validic, Inc. with the 2021 North America Company of the Year Award. Its scalable, secure solutions help improve operational efficiencies and health outcomes by seamlessly delivering data and real-time insights from hundreds of home health devices into existing clinical workflows, such as electronic health records (EHRs) and patient applications. The company ensures its solutions provide continuous high value, with over 530 disparate health source integrations, proprietary data standardization, and unmatched scalability. With flexible settings that allow physicians to customize alerts and view at the individual patient level to prioritize interventions, Validic enables increased data visibility and faster clinician response times.