checkAd

Validic Empowers Physicians and Care Managers to Manage Personal Health Data at Scale

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

Validic's best-in-class strategy is supported by its deep integration into clinical workflows and care pathways and its simple application design for consumer engagement

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American remote patient monitoring (RPM) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Validic, Inc. with the 2021 North America Company of the Year Award. Its scalable, secure solutions help improve operational efficiencies and health outcomes by seamlessly delivering data and real-time insights from hundreds of home health devices into existing clinical workflows, such as electronic health records (EHRs) and patient applications. The company ensures its solutions provide continuous high value, with over 530 disparate health source integrations, proprietary data standardization, and unmatched scalability. With flexible settings that allow physicians to customize alerts and view at the individual patient level to prioritize interventions, Validic enables increased data visibility and faster clinician response times.   

"Validic's advanced platform goes beyond the traditional care models, allowing physicians to view patient-captured data in real time. Furthermore, the platform applies analytics to orchestrate intelligent health interactions across care teams and strategies, including clinical workflows, care pathways, and consumer engagement," said Kaustubh Savant, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The company's solutions reduce the need for physicians to analyze data and eliminate inefficient and redundant manual tasks within care management. Its proprietary data standardization process is highly scalable and customizable. It can be seamlessly integrated with any system, expanding to millions of connected users and processing innumerable data transactions every month."

Validic created the first clinical workflow integration and intelligent healthcare orchestration platform for personal health data. The solution addresses the unmet needs of RPM and care event monitoring by creating a single entry point platform for different stakeholders like providers, insurers, and employers to access important patient data. Validic supports multiple workflow options, including an end-to-end, standalone solution for organizations to launch RPM programs rapidly and sophisticated integrations with existing systems like EHRs and care management solutions. Its RPM solution helps manage chronic and acute health conditions by exception using near real-time analytics and alerting to sort signal from noise.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Validic Empowers Physicians and Care Managers to Manage Personal Health Data at Scale Validic's best-in-class strategy is supported by its deep integration into clinical workflows and care pathways and its simple application design for consumer engagement SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Based on its recent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Prenetics, a Global Leader in Genomic and Diagnostic Testing, to Become Publicly Traded on the ...
Global Cannabis Edibles Market to be worth Around USD 13,654.3 Million By 2025 with CAGR of 30.5% ...
NAVER Cloud Aims to Become a Top 3 Cloud Service Provider in APAC with Massive Investment in ...
Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh
MIAX to Launch Suite of BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX
How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - ...
Widespread Awareness of Turmeric's Antioxidant Properties Raises Profile of Global Curcumin Market, ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Blockchain Tech Appears in a Myriad of Financial Applications
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...