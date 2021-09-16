Validic Empowers Physicians and Care Managers to Manage Personal Health Data at Scale
Validic's best-in-class strategy is supported by its deep integration into clinical workflows and care pathways and its simple application design for consumer engagement
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American remote patient monitoring (RPM) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Validic, Inc. with the 2021 North America Company of the Year Award. Its scalable, secure solutions help improve operational efficiencies and health outcomes by seamlessly delivering data and real-time insights from hundreds of home health devices into existing clinical workflows, such as electronic health records (EHRs) and patient applications. The company ensures its solutions provide continuous high value, with over 530 disparate health source integrations, proprietary data standardization, and unmatched scalability. With flexible settings that allow physicians to customize alerts and view at the individual patient level to prioritize interventions, Validic enables increased data visibility and faster clinician response times.
"Validic's advanced platform goes beyond the traditional care models, allowing physicians to view patient-captured data in real time. Furthermore, the platform applies analytics to orchestrate intelligent health interactions across care teams and strategies, including clinical workflows, care pathways, and consumer engagement," said Kaustubh Savant, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The company's solutions reduce the need for physicians to analyze data and eliminate inefficient and redundant manual tasks within care management. Its proprietary data standardization process is highly scalable and customizable. It can be seamlessly integrated with any system, expanding to millions of connected users and processing innumerable data transactions every month."
Validic created the first clinical workflow integration and intelligent healthcare orchestration platform for personal health data. The solution addresses the unmet needs of RPM and care event monitoring by creating a single entry point platform for different stakeholders like providers, insurers, and employers to access important patient data. Validic supports multiple workflow options, including an end-to-end, standalone solution for organizations to launch RPM programs rapidly and sophisticated integrations with existing systems like EHRs and care management solutions. Its RPM solution helps manage chronic and acute health conditions by exception using near real-time analytics and alerting to sort signal from noise.
