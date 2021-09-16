CrowdStrike Speeds Response Time and Remediation of Critical Security Incidents for Government Agencies

CrowdStrike Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced the availability and FedRAMP authorization of CrowdStrike Falcon Forensics. Hosted within GovCloud, Falcon Forensics speeds the response time and remediation of critical security incidents for agencies by providing increased visibility and automated analysis of attacker activity.

In today’s modern threat landscape, speed of response is crucial to help agencies prevent security incidents from turning into breaches. According to President Biden’s recent Executive Order (EO) on improving the nation's cybersecurity, agencies are mandated to modernize IT infrastructure through cloud adoption, embrace Zero Trust architectures, implement critical security controls like endpoint detection and response (EDR) and vulnerability management, and increase threat hunting to increase the effectiveness of incident response.