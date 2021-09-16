checkAd

Cabot Corporation Board of Directors Member Christine Yan Recognized as Recipient of 2021 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is proud to announce that board member, Christine Yan was selected as a recipient of the 2021 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award. Established in 2001 by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award annually highlights the achievements of Asian American entrepreneurs, professionals and corporate executives across a wide range of business interests that have a role in driving the U.S. economy.

“On behalf of everyone at Cabot and our Board of Directors, we congratulate Christine on this prestigious achievement,” said Sean Keohane, president and CEO. “As a global manufacturer, we have benefited greatly from Christine’s significant global business experience, especially in the Asia Pacific region, which has been instrumental as we continue to expand in this area.”

Christine Yan has been a member of Cabot’s Board of Directors since 2019 serving as a member of the Safety, Health, Environment & Sustainability Committee. Prior to her retirement in 2018, Yan held several senior leadership positions at Stanley Black & Decker, including President – Asia for Stanley Black & Decker based in Shanghai, China, and President – Stanley Storage and Workspace Systems.

“I am honored to be recognized for my business contributions alongside this esteemed group of Asian American leaders,” said Christine Yan. “I extend my congratulations to all the remarkable 2021 award recipients and commend them for the significant accomplishments they’ve made in their respective organizations and for the U.S. economy.”

For more information about AABDC and the 20th Anniversary of the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award, visit oustanding50award.com.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION
 Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

ABOUT THE ASIAN AMERICAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER
 The Asian American Business Development Center, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities, and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses' contributions to the general economy. Learn more at www.aabdc.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Cabot Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cabot Corporation Board of Directors Member Christine Yan Recognized as Recipient of 2021 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is proud to announce that board member, Christine Yan was selected as a recipient of the 2021 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award. Established in 2001 by the Asian American Business Development Center …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
AVANGRID’s Vineyard Wind I Joint Venture Reaches Financial Close
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering