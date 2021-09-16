Domo Introduces Sandbox to Help Customers More Easily Scale BI and Analytics Across the Enterprise

With Sandbox, data professionals and business users have a safe and governed space to collaborate before unleashing new BI-related content into production, ensuring a smoother roll out and a higher level of trust and satisfaction.

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today introduced Sandbox, a new development and testing environment built on the Domo platform, to help customers more easily create and promote content into production across the enterprise. Sandbox adds to Domo’s growing list of enterprise-strength capabilities that help customers more easily solve challenges that are common with the increased demand for large-scale BI and analytics deployments.

“As the demand for BI and analytics continues to scale across organizations, data professionals need a way to innovate and collaborate with speed while not compromising their production environment,” said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research. “It’s helpful to have a space where all constituents can see work in progress, share comments, and contribute to the development of better, action-driving analytic content.”

In order to ensure the data and content remains well governed, Sandbox builds upon the core governance capabilities of Domo’s modern BI platform such as personalized data permissions (PDP), certifications and dynamic groups.

“Sandbox is a natural evolution of our platform’s enterprise-scale capabilities. It was developed in response to our customers asking for more software development lifecycle support, particularly as they build out more content such as apps to serve an increasing number of use cases across the business,” said Jay Heglar, chief business officer, Domo. “With Sandbox, the Domo platform gives customers the industry’s first integrated experience to build, test and deploy.”

As companies move to increase the number of data-driven decision makers across the organizations, it means an exponential increase in the amount of data that needs to be managed, integrated and governed, as well as an increase in the number of people creating from that data. Through features such as Adrenaline DataFlows, Magic ETL and Domo’s portfolio of enterprise-strength governance features, Domo reduces the burden on customers by automating time-intensive, complicated tasks so they have more time to help the business drive forward with data.

“As customers continue to innovate with data with the Domo platform, we’ll continue to expand our capabilities to help them do that with the speed and confidence they need to work at enterprise scale,” said Heglar.

To learn more about Domo Sandbox, visit here.

