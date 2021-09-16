Tetra Tech Wins $800 Million USAID Global Engineering Services Contract

Under the five-year contract Tetra Tech will provide global architect-engineer services to USAID to drive sustainable economic growth, expand educational opportunities, enhance food security, protect the environment, and address global health challenges.

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded Tetra Tech a multiple-award contract to provide global infrastructure services with a shared capacity of $800 million.

Tetra Tech’s engineers, scientists, and architects will provide comprehensive engineering design services to support the development of climate- and seismic-resilient infrastructure programs including water supply and sanitation, transportation, solid waste, electrical grids, and master planning of urban and commercial zones.

The U.S. Agency for International Development administers the U.S. foreign assistance program providing economic and humanitarian assistance in more than 100 countries worldwide.

“Tetra Tech has provided engineering support services to USAID for more than 15 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to apply our Leading with Science approach to design climate-resilient infrastructure across the globe.”

