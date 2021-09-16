checkAd

Tetra Tech Wins $800 Million USAID Global Engineering Services Contract

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded Tetra Tech a multiple-award contract to provide global infrastructure services with a shared capacity of $800 million.

Under the five-year contract Tetra Tech will provide global architect-engineer services to USAID to drive sustainable economic growth, expand educational opportunities, enhance food security, protect the environment, and address global health challenges.

Tetra Tech’s engineers, scientists, and architects will provide comprehensive engineering design services to support the development of climate- and seismic-resilient infrastructure programs including water supply and sanitation, transportation, solid waste, electrical grids, and master planning of urban and commercial zones.

The U.S. Agency for International Development administers the U.S. foreign assistance program providing economic and humanitarian assistance in more than 100 countries worldwide.

“Tetra Tech has provided engineering support services to USAID for more than 15 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to apply our Leading with Science approach to design climate-resilient infrastructure across the globe.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

